Vincit Launches New Consultative Approach for Businesses, Leveraging its Worldwide Team Of Developers and Designers to Increase Agility and ROI

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vincit, a leading software development and design company, is announcing a new consultative approach, Complexity, Simplified™, that will leverage its worldwide expertise in designing, building, and customizing software and business processes to address any industry need, from mobile apps to ecommerce storefronts and beyond. Vincit's U.S. and European teams will be more deeply unified, working seamlessly to ensure the company provides businesses of all sizes with solutions including app and website development, generative AI implementation, high-volume ecommerce frameworks, and highly-efficient manufacturing automation, with speed and precision.

"Vincit's reputation for delivering the highest quality software projects on time and within budget is a point of pride, and by deepening the connections of our worldwide team of developers and designers we will continue to build on this success," said Rachel Valentine, Vincit's General Manager. "In a world of increasing complexity, we draw on the expertise of our highly skilled team to solve problems and deliver software solutions that add value, enhance the customer experience, and elevate brands. Many of our clients' problems are complex and unique to each of them, and Vincit is able to provide elegant solutions that not only meet their needs but are also designed to be simple to manage."

With over 600 developers in 5 countries, Vincit's highly-skilled global team guides businesses through the design and implementation of bespoke software, and is unmatched in the marketplace. In addition to a wide range of mobile apps, website design, and ecommerce solutions, Vincit produces highly efficient and specialized custom software, as in the case of Ink'd, a firm that is breaking new ground with its customizable greeting card kiosks.

For Ink'd, Vincit designed and built software that allows customers to effortlessly design their own personalized greeting cards for any occasion, and even provides the option of adding custom gift cards, which are printed at retail locations. Weaving together customer-driven design tools, ecommerce, and in-store product creation offered a complex set of challenges that Vincit was able to quickly solve, delivering a digital product that is breaking new ground in the greeting card industry.

"Vincit has been a key partner in bringing Ink'd to market, going above and beyond to guide us along the way," said Andrew Ekmark, CEO of Ink'd. "Vincit not only built an entirely custom software suite for our in-store kiosks, but also contributed to defining our branding and overall approach to the user experience. The Vincit team was also able to quickly address the shortcomings of our early concept and deliver software that is easy for the end user to understand, and straightforward for Ink'd to manage."

Vincit is also poised to leverage the growing power of artificial intelligence (AI) for its clients, fully integrating AI tools into its software offerings to boost end-user satisfaction, drive sales, and increase engagement. Vincit is also embracing generative AI within its own operations, with Vincit's team of developers and designers responsibly utilizing the power of artificial intelligence to drive further value for clients.

