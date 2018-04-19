'Vinylthon 2018' Unites Over 90 College Radio Stations This Saturday Playing Records All Day

HEWITT, N.J., April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 90 college stations across the USA, and some stations internationally, will come together to celebrate the unique music format of vinyl for the third college radio Vinylthon on Saturday, April 21st (also the 11th annual Record Store Day).

Vinylthon 2018’ William Paterson University WPSC's Anthony Fillari and Jamie Gentile are ready for Vinylthon 2018!

The Vinylthon is being organized by the College Radio Foundation and will see college radio stations broadcasting special programs entirely with music played from vinyl records. Eighteen stations have also pledged to broadcast a full 24 hours of nothing but vinyl music. By doing so, they will win the Golden Slipmat Award sponsored by Glowtronics, an actual golden slipmat!

Interviews and messages of support provided for the event include Dee Snider (Twisted Sister), Lajon Witherspoon (Sevendust), Richie Faulkner (Judas Priest), Dez Fafara (DevilDriver), Viniloversus (Latin Grammy award-winning band) and more artists. Authors David Sax (The Revenge of Analog: Real Things and Why They Matter) and Dave Lory (Jeff Buckley: From Hallelujah to the Last Goodbye) have also given exclusive interviews for this event.

Founder of College Radio Day, Dr. Rob Quicke, also General Manager of WPSC Brave New Radio at William Paterson University, says "the idea of this Vinylthon in conjunction with Record Store Day makes sense because college radio is still probably the only remaining broadcast medium that regularly plays music on vinyl. We want to remind everyone that for college radio, vinyl is still very important!" says Quicke.

Another station that is heavily involved is Montclair State University's WMSC radio. Anabella Poland, General Manager, says "this year we invited Latin Grammy band Viniloversus to our new studios for an interview and performance, interviewed Dee Snider and WWE and frontman of rock band Fozzy, Chris Jericho, and also Sevendust's Lajon Witherspoon. We will also be live at Scotti's Record Shop in Summit, NJ. But most importantly, we will play tons of vinyl. Twenty-four hours of vinyl to be precise!"

The event is being organized by the College Radio Foundation, which also organizes the annual College Radio Day event (this year on October 5). CRD unites hundreds of college radio stations every year and has been supported by President Obama, Moby, Coldplay, Wilco, Andrew WK, Aviici, The Lumineers, and Wyclef Jean. TIME has called College Radio Day "a nationwide movement, illuminating the cultural significance of student-run radio."

