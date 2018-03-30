Vipshop Investing in a Private Equity Fund

GUANGZHOU, China, March 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), a leading online discount retailer for brands in China ("Vipshop" or the "Company"), today announced that the Company has entered into definitive agreements and committed to invest up to $250 million into a private equity fund with consumer goods and supply chain as one of its key investment areas. The closing of this investment will be subject to regulatory approval and customary conditions.

About Vipshop Holdings Limited