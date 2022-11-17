Virology Specimen Collection Global Market Report 2022: Technological Advancements, Ranging from Automated Sample Isolation to Real-Time Amplification Technology Present Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Virology Specimen Collection Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global virology specimen collection market is expected to grow from $5.5 billion in 2021 to $5.77 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The virology specimen collection market is expected to grow to $6.76 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.0%.



The main types of virology specimen collection are blood collection kits, specimen collection tubes, viral transport media, and swabs. The vials and reagents given for use in collecting samples and transporting them to the laboratory where the testing services would be performed on such samples are referred to as the sample collection kit. Virology specimen collection samples can be blood samples, nasopharyngeal samples, throat samples, nasal samples, cervical samples, oral samples, and other samples that were taken manually or automated that can be used in diagnostic, and therapeutic.



North America was the largest region in the virology specimen collection market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the virology specimen collection market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The growing number of blood donations is driving the growth of the virology specimen collection market. With the growing number of blood samples, there is a rise in the examination and detection of viruses in the blood using the virology specimen collection method. For instance, according to WHO, a specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for international public health, in 2020, of the 118.5 million blood donations collected globally, 40% of these are collected in high-income countries, home to 16% of the world's population.

Technology development are shaping the virology specimen collection market. Technological advancements, ranging from automated sample isolation to real-time amplification technology, have enabled the development and introduction of systems for the majority of clinically relevant viruses, as well as the acquisition of clinically relevant information for optimal antiviral treatment options.

For instance, in 2020, BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company), a leading worldwide medical technology company, announced that the BD Vacutainer UltraTouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set (BCS) with Preattached Holder has received the CE mark in Europe. The device with the preattached holder is being released in the United States under the BD Vacutainer UltraTouchTM Push Button BCS, which was previously cleared.

The one-handed safety activation of the push button allows doctors to attend to the patient and venipuncture site while activating the safety mechanism. The preattached holder helps assure OSHA single-use holder compliance by protecting against inadvertent needlestick injury from the non-patient (tube-side) needle. The wing set comes as a single sterile item with a pre-assembled holder.

Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Product Type: Blood Collection Kits; Specimen Collection Tubes; Viral Transport Media; Swabs

2) By Sample: Blood Samples; Nasopharyngeal Samples; Throat Samples; Nasal Sampls; Cervical Samples; Oral Samples; Other Samples

3) Method: Manual; Automated

4) Application: Diagnostic; Therapeutic



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Virology Specimen Collection Market Characteristics



3. Virology Specimen Collection Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Virology Specimen Collection



5. Virology Specimen Collection Market Size And Growth



6. Virology Specimen Collection Market Segmentation

7. Virology Specimen Collection Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Virology Specimen Collection Market



9. China Virology Specimen Collection Market



10. India Virology Specimen Collection Market



11. Japan Virology Specimen Collection Market



12. Australia Virology Specimen Collection Market



13. Indonesia Virology Specimen Collection Market



14. South Korea Virology Specimen Collection Market



15. Western Europe Virology Specimen Collection Market



16. UK Virology Specimen Collection Market



17. Germany Virology Specimen Collection Market



18. France Virology Specimen Collection Market



19. Eastern Europe Virology Specimen Collection Market



20. Russia Virology Specimen Collection Market



21. North America Virology Specimen Collection Market



22. USA Virology Specimen Collection Market



23. South America Virology Specimen Collection Market



24. Brazil Virology Specimen Collection Market



25. Middle East Virology Specimen Collection Market



26. Africa Virology Specimen Collection Market



27. Virology Specimen Collection Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Virology Specimen Collection Market

29. Virology Specimen Collection Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Puritan Medical Products Co.

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Quidel Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Trinity Biotech

Titan Biotech Ltd.

DiaSorin SA

Vircell SL

Copan Italia SPA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Hardy Diagnostics

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gt6gck

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets