Virtual Crypto Technologies Launches NetoBit Cash Tablet

The first in a series of software and hardware products under development at Virtual Crypto, NetoBit was designed to facilitate the purchase, sale, and conversions of cryptocurrencies through retail points of sale, e-commerce, websites, ATMs, tablets, PCs and mobile devices. Virtual Crypto intends to distribute its products through distributors and business partners to small and mid-sized businesses such as cafés, restaurants, and shops; enterprises, such as airlines and tourism companies; government agencies and payment gateways.

A March 2018, a study published by Transparency Market Research, predicts a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 31% for the cryptocurrency hardware and software market, increasing from $574 million to $6.7 billion between 2017 and 2025.

"We established Virtual Crypto to increase the practicality of cryptocurrency across global markets, and the NetoBit series is our first broad-based solution for this billion-dollar industry. Our proprietary blockchain products and services make cryptocurrencies accessible to businesses and users in every industry, and turn dormant assets sitting in users' digital wallets into funds that function like cash," Alon Dayan, co-founder and CEO of Virtual Crypto, commented on the launch.

Virtual Crypto's solution is different from most other solutions, with three distinct competitive advantages: Speed, Liquidity and Compliance.

Speed: The Company's proprietary validation algorithm quickly and precisely predicts if a cryptocurrency transaction will be approved by a blockchain at the moment of the transaction, before the block is digitally signed, reducing the approval process from hours or minutes, as is common, to seconds. The retailer even has the choice of whether to accept the payment in a cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin, or immediately convert it into cash, which is then transferred into his or her account.

Liquidity: Typical cryptocurrency traders execute transactions through established relationships, giving their customers access to a single exchange, and in turn, a single rate of exchange. Virtual Crypto's algorithm surveys the entire crypto network, locating the best deal and providing its customers the most attractive exchange rate and the lowest commission for any given transaction.

Compliance: Virtual Crypto's extensive processing capabilities enable the Company to conform to the various regulations and configurations in different countries, set currency price limits for each transaction, comply with Know-Your-Customer/customer identification parameters as well as other regulations and configurations of different countries, manage risk, and provide useful statistical data on transactions and points of sale.

Together, these attributes enable Virtual-Crypto to protect transactions from currency volatility that can occur during a longer approval process, and ensure regulatory compliance, thus, minimizing the risk of fraud and allowing the Company to guarantee customer transactions of up to $3,000.

About Virtual Crypto Technologies Inc.

Virtual Crypto Technologies Inc. (http://www.virtual-crypto.com), through its wholly owned Israeli subsidiary Virtual Crypto Technologies Ltd., has developed the NetoBit Trader, a proprietary, cryptographic algorithmic technology that it is able to confirm in real-time the purchase or sale of any cryptocurrency.

Virtual Crypto Technologies Ltd. was co-founded in January 2018 by a team of Israeli entrepreneurs, CEO Alon Dayan, Chief Scientist Dr. Royi Ithzak, and crypto expert Guy Corem. Alon Dayan was previously co-founder and CEO of the wireless communications company Celliboost and cyber company L1-Systems Ltd. Dr. Royi Ithzak, an expert in applied mathematics and big data algorithms, has a wealth of experience in applied research in data mining and network analysis, has developed algorithms for Gett (formerly GetTaxi), Fiverr, among others, and headed R&D teams at AT&T, HP, and Outbrain. Guy Corem, has made extensive contributions to the Bitcoin community, including positions such as CEO of Spondoolies, a provider of Bitcoin mining equipment.

The Company is marketing its NetoBit Trader software and hardware products for the purchase and sale of cryptocurrencies through ATMs, tablets, PCs and mobile devices. Virtual Crypto Technologies further believes that the ability to immediately confirm cryptocurrency transactions in real-time provides a significant competitive advantage in making the purchase and sale of crypto-currencies user friendly. For more information please visit http://www.virtual-crypto.com/

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, about the Company's expectations, beliefs or intentions regarding, among other things, its product development efforts, business, financial condition, results of operations, strategies or prospects. In addition, from time to time, the Company or its representatives have made or may make forward-looking statements, orally or in writing. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "may," "should" or "anticipate" or their negatives or other variations of these words or other comparable words or by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. These forward-looking statements may be included in, but are not limited to, various filings made by the Company, f/k/a Emerald Medical Applications Corp., with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases or oral statements made by or with the approval of one of the Company's authorized executive officers. Forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results as of the date they are made. Because forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause Virtual Crypto's actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause Virtual Crypto's actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors summarized in the Company's filings with the SEC (under its former name, Emerald Medical Applications Corp.) In addition, Virtual Crypto operates in a relatively new industry sector where securities values are highly volatile and may be influenced by economic and other factors beyond its control. Virtual Crypto does not undertake any obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Reference is made to the disclosure contained in our Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 12, 2018, with respect to the change in our business operations and the change in the Company's name and trading symbol.

For more information go to http://virtual-crypto.com/

Contact:

Alon Dayan, CEO Virtual Crypto Technologies Ltd

Tel: +972-54-487-7959

contact@virtual-crypto.com



SOURCE Virtual Crypto Technologies, Inc.