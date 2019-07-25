Virtual Health Assistants Markets 2019: Investment Landscape, Clinical Evidence, and Regulatory Environment

DUBLIN, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Virtual Health Assistants Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report looks at the investment landscape, clinical evidence, and regulatory environment for VHAs, and also explores end-user feedback and case studies looking at both the positives and negatives of VHAs. This report is a go-to resource to understand and build individuals knowledge of the burgeoning virtual health assistant space in healthcare.

Commercial models are still nascent, the technology (AI) is premature, clinical evidence is sparse, integration into existing EMRs/health records is incomplete, and data security concerns exist. Despite all of this we explore if AI assistants rise above being "second-class concierge".

In the virtual+ AI combination space, think of reduced admin burden for HCPs, think of reduced consultation time and outpatient clinic time, think of an informed and engaged patient in control of their health and disease, think of a hospital whose beds are not full, think of an insurance plan that you understand clearly. The utopian world of healthcare in our minds could actually be reality if we do this right. This is huge.

Key Takeaways

End user perception

The willingness of consumer & clinicians to use VHA's

Adoption of VHA's to date

Commercial models are still nascent

The technology (AI) is premature

Clinical evidence is sparse

integration into existing EMRs incomplete

data security concerns

integrated part of healthcare delivery

Countries Covered:

UK

USA

India

Germany

China

Australia

Audience



Anyone in the healthcare space interested in VHAs (HCPs, Start-Ups, Pharma, Payers, Big Tech, Patients, etc). Particularly interesting for those looking to integrate a VHA into their offerings like pharma or health systems.

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION & BACKGROUND

The Problem and The VHA Opportunity

Defining VHAs

Landscape Overview

VHA Use Cases

2. CONSUMER & CLINICIAN PERCEPTIONS

Consumer Survey Feedback - Awareness, Adoption, Trust

Clinician Survey Feedback - Awareness, Adoption, Trust

3. INVESTMENT & COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY

Investment Landscape

Commercial Activity

4. CLINICAL EVIDENCE & REGULATION

What Clinical Evidence exists for VHAs?

Framework for Risk Categorisation

Regulation of VHAs

Lessons from the AMA & NHS

5. CASE STUDIES

Babylon

The CareVoice

Amazon Alexa

Conversa

6. KEY TAKEAWAYS



7. EXPERT CONTRIBUTORS

Companies Mentioned



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rx2qlo

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

