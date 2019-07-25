Virtual Health Assistants Markets 2019: Investment Landscape, Clinical Evidence, and Regulatory Environment
The report looks at the investment landscape, clinical evidence, and regulatory environment for VHAs, and also explores end-user feedback and case studies looking at both the positives and negatives of VHAs. This report is a go-to resource to understand and build individuals knowledge of the burgeoning virtual health assistant space in healthcare.
Commercial models are still nascent, the technology (AI) is premature, clinical evidence is sparse, integration into existing EMRs/health records is incomplete, and data security concerns exist. Despite all of this we explore if AI assistants rise above being "second-class concierge".
In the virtual+ AI combination space, think of reduced admin burden for HCPs, think of reduced consultation time and outpatient clinic time, think of an informed and engaged patient in control of their health and disease, think of a hospital whose beds are not full, think of an insurance plan that you understand clearly. The utopian world of healthcare in our minds could actually be reality if we do this right. This is huge.
Key Takeaways
- End user perception
- The willingness of consumer & clinicians to use VHA's
- Adoption of VHA's to date
- Commercial models are still nascent
- The technology (AI) is premature
- Clinical evidence is sparse
- integration into existing EMRs incomplete
- data security concerns
- integrated part of healthcare delivery
Countries Covered:
- UK
- USA
- India
- Germany
- China
- Australia
Audience
Anyone in the healthcare space interested in VHAs (HCPs, Start-Ups, Pharma, Payers, Big Tech, Patients, etc). Particularly interesting for those looking to integrate a VHA into their offerings like pharma or health systems.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION & BACKGROUND
- The Problem and The VHA Opportunity
- Defining VHAs
- Landscape Overview
- VHA Use Cases
2. CONSUMER & CLINICIAN PERCEPTIONS
- Consumer Survey Feedback - Awareness, Adoption, Trust
- Clinician Survey Feedback - Awareness, Adoption, Trust
3. INVESTMENT & COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY
- Investment Landscape
- Commercial Activity
4. CLINICAL EVIDENCE & REGULATION
- What Clinical Evidence exists for VHAs?
- Framework for Risk Categorisation
- Regulation of VHAs
- Lessons from the AMA & NHS
5. CASE STUDIES
- Babylon
- The CareVoice
- Amazon Alexa
- Conversa
6. KEY TAKEAWAYS
7. EXPERT CONTRIBUTORS
Companies Mentioned
- aiva
- Amazon (Alexa)
- AstraZeneca
- Atrium Health
- avaamo
- Babylon
- Boston Childrens hospital
- bot4health
- botmd
- boundlss
- Brigham Womens hospital
- buoy
- Bupa
- care.coach
- careangel
- Catalia Health
- Cedars Sinai
- Centura Health
- clevertar
- Conversa
- conversationHEALTH
- corti
- cuida
- dr.sintomas
- ELLI.Q
- florence.chat
- Gyant
- Healthifyme
- healthtap
- IBM
- infermedica
- Izzy
- kencor health
- kiroku
- Lark
- Mayo Clinic
- MDOps
- mediktor
- medwhat
- memorylane
- merit
- next IT
- NHS
- Northwell Health
- notable
- Novo Nordisk
- Nuance
- orbita
- pillo
- Ping AN
- ReminderRosie
- robin
- Samsung
- saykara
- sensely
- Sensentia
- sonde
- Sopris Health
- Suki
- Sutter Health
- Tenor.AI
- Teva
- The CareVoice
- woebot
- wysa
- Your.MD
