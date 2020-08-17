Virtual Home Inspections Provide Kansas City Residents New Possibilities

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Local company, Residential Engineering Services (RES), is now offering virtual home inspections with licensed structural engineers to provide homeowners with a "no contact" option for assessing future projects, foundation cracks, and home remodeling needs.

Brad Huxol, Owner of Residential Engineering Services, LLC

More Americans are investing in home improvement projects - even during the COVID-19 pandemic. With an increased focus on social distancing, RES is taking steps to ensure homeowners are still able to consult an engineer during the design process which helps to preserve the structural integrity and the resale value of their home.

Bradley Huxol, Professional Engineer and Owner of RES knew that his company's services needed to adapt to fit the current environment, so he launched virtual home inspections.

"We began offering these virtual consultations strictly due to the Coronavirus. This is a safe, more convenient, and cheaper alternative to getting expert advice without having to leave your home or have an engineer visit," said Huxol.

Each consultation lasts about 30 minutes using video conferencing on a smartphone or tablet. Engineers can quickly assess the feasibility of design concepts such as open floor plans, removing/moving load-bearing walls, or adding home additions which can cause significant effects on the original structure of your home.

The cost for a virtual inspection is $149. If an in-person consultation is recommended following the video assessment, customers will receive a 25 percent discount from RES.

"RES is still providing in-person consultations for those who need it. We follow all PPE guidelines, including wearing masks, using hand sanitizer, and practicing social distancing when at resident's homes," said Huxol.

Despite the troubling effects the coronavirus has had on businesses, RES's virtual home inspections are helping residential engineers adapt and bring innovative solutions to the Kansas City area.

Established in 2007, Residential Engineering Services, LLC (RES) is an engineering consulting firm that provides a wide variety of services for the residential industry including new construction, structural and foundation troubleshooting of existing homes, home additions, renovations, new home design, and design services. We service homeowners, realtors, contractors, and builders.

Media Contact

Bradley Huxol – PE and Owner

Phone: 816-399-4901

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Residential Engineering Services

