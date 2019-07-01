Virtual Reality (VR) Headset Market Analyses & Forecasts (2019-2024) in Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Games & Entertainment, Automobile, Education, Real Estate, and Military

DUBLIN, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Virtual Reality Headset Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global virtual reality headset market reached a volume of US$ 8.5 Million Units in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to exhibit strong growth in the next five years.

The increasing penetration of smartphones represents a major factor driving the demand of virtual reality headsets as most VR headsets depend upon a smartphone to display content and utilize numerous specially developed applications for the same.



Moreover, virtual reality games are gaining popularity amongst millennials in both the developed and developing economies which has led to an increase in the demand for virtual reality applications.



Additionally, virtual reality is also extensively being used by the defense sector across various applications such as flight and battlefield simulations, medical training, vehicle simulation, and virtual boot camps.



Furthermore, rising utilization of digital entertainment and digital media is also projected to drive the demand for VR headsets. For instance, movie makers, professional sports leagues and associations, music industry, adult entertainment industry, etc. are also increasingly adopting virtual reality technology to drive their customer base.



Apart from this, various manufacturers are incorporating additional features like buttons, NFC chips and Bluetooth connectivity in the assembled virtual reality headset kits.



Furthermore, the production of virtual reality headsets is economical for both the manufacturers and consumers, as the parts used in the manufacturing of these devices are available at low cost and their production does not require heavy machinery.



Key Questions Answered



How has the global virtual reality headset market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global virtual reality headset industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global virtual reality headset industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global virtual reality headset industry?

What is the structure of the global virtual reality headset industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global virtual reality headset industry?

What are the profit margins in the global virtual reality headset industry?

Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Virtual Reality Headset Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product

5.3 Market Breakup by Material

5.4 Market Breakup by End-User

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 PC Based

6.2 Console Based

6.1 Smartphone Based

6.2 Standalone



7 Market Breakup by Material

7.1 Plastic

7.2 Paper

7.3 Others



8 Market Breakup by End-User

8.1 Consumer Electronics

8.2 Healthcare

8.3 Games & Entertainment

8.4 Automobile

8.5 Education

8.6 Real Estate

8.7 Military



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 Europe

9.2 North America

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.4 Middle East & Africa

9.5 Latin America



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players



