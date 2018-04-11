Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary March 31, 2018 Assets Under Management

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

16:15 ET

HARTFORD, Conn., April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary long-term and total assets under management as of March 31, 2018 of $87.4 billion and $89.1 billion (including $1.6 billion of liquidity assets), respectively.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)

($ in millions)




By Product Type:

   Preliminary 


March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

Long-Term:

Open-End Funds (1)

$43,202

$43,077

Closed-End Funds

6,133

6,666

Exchange Traded Funds

980

1,039

Retail Separate Accounts 

14,012

13,937

Institutional Accounts

19,411

20,816

Structured Products

3,705

3,299

Total Long-Term

87,443

88,834




Liquidity (2)

1,642

2,129

Total

$89,085

$90,963

(1)

Includes AUM of mutual funds registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and Undertakings for Collective Investments in Transferable Securities (UCITS)

(2)

Represents assets under management in liquidity strategies, which reflect ultra-short duration fixed income products in open-end funds and institutional accounts

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors, Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, Rampart Investment Management, Seix Investment Advisors, Silvant Capital Management, and Virtus ETF Solutions. Additional information can be found at virtus.com.

 

