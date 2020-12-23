Vishal Chaturvedi, MBA, Promoted to Head of Process-General Accounting (North America & Caribbean) at Schlumberger

HOUSTON, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vishal Chaturvedi, MBA, a financial controller with proven expertise in driving process improvements, was promoted to Head of Process-General Accounting for North America & Caribbean at Schlumberger (SLB). In this role he is responsible for all 16 of the company's North American business lines, providing operational and strategic leadership to the organization and its Finance Hub.

Leading a team of more than 80 accountants and qualified analysts, Mr. Chaturvedi seeks to increase profitability and mitigate risk by streamlining operations and integrating technological solutions to enhance process efficiency in areas such as accounting, reporting, and live analytics. He is additionally charged with delivering process operations that are consistent with SLB/Global standards and design, aligning Finance Hub activities with key business and functional outcomes, collaborating with other Heads of process on continuous improvement initiatives, developing staff and leadership, and providing professional expertise and guidance to SLB executive stakeholders.

In his 18-year career with SLB, Mr. Chaturvedi has often been recognized for successfully leading flagship projects that have had a positive impact on SLB. His numerous achievements have included effectuating a merger and acquisition transaction valued at nearly $500 million, spearheading SAP deployment for countries in Latin America, instituting Robotic Process Automation, publishing organizational policies and guidelines, and reducing inefficiencies that resulted in significant time and cost savings. This year Mr. Chaturvedi and his team earned a Bronze Award in the company's prestigious PBS competition, selected from 880 applicants for their "Finance 4.0: Operating Model," which redefined the finance function roles and responsibilities from business line to division. Mr. Chaturvedi also earned a Bronze Award last year for "Maximizing the Value of Ideas," a tool developed to capture all process challenges and ensure that those ideas translate to efficiencies across the company's global finance functions.

Mr. Chaturvedi began working with SLB as an Accounts Payable Supervisor in his native Mumbai, India and rose to positions of increasing scope and responsibility there, followed by successive promotions to senior management positions in Dubai, U.A.E.; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; and Luanda, Angola; before joining the company's Finance Hub in Houston, Texas, U.S.A as a Continuous Process Improvement (CPI) Manager for the Western Hemisphere in 2017.

Mr. Chaturvedi earned his Bachelor of Commerce degree from Mumbai University, India, in 1998 and received his Master of Business Administration degree from NMIMS India in 2007.

