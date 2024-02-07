Vision Films to Release Psychological Thriller 'The Manifestation'

Vision Films, Inc.

07 Feb, 2024, 08:49 ET

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films Inc. ("Vision") announces the North American Transactional VOD release of the feature length film and psychological thriller, The Manifestation, from writer/director Geert Heetebrij on March 19, 2024. It will also have a day and date release on Sky Store in the UK. The film was produced by Eric Machiela, Ross VanDe Waa and Zach Runge of GRLA, and executive produced by Kelly James Clark and Sidney J. Jansma, Jr. of Wolverine Films. Shot on location in and around Grand Rapids, Michigan, a small and talented ensemble cast drives this Faustian-bargain story.

The Manifestation - Psychological Thriller Movie Poster
Synopsis: An unsuccessful day trader is desperate after losing his family's savings. Drawing on the teachings of a self-help guru, he finds that he can manifest his inner voice in the form of a younger version of his wife. With her help, he turns his luck around but soon discovers that she may have a much darker agenda…

Watch the trailer: https://youtu.be/H7FMaWpaYBM

The film stars Inbar Lavi (Lucifer, Imposters, Fauda) in dual roles, Jack Kesy (Claws, Hellboy in the upcoming The Crooked Man), and Obie Award-winner Usman Ally (Veep).

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films shares, "This is an intense thriller about a day-trader's insecurities whose desperation leads to his dependence on a muse, real or not. The subject is very relevant because we often don't trust our own instincts. The Manifestation will keep you guessing until the very end."

Filmmaker Geert Heetebrij says, "The story can be seen as either a supernatural thriller or a psychological thriller—based on what you think is the nature of the day trader's manifestation. Is this his inner voice or a presence with a mind of its own? Who is controlling who?"

The Manifestation will be available on streaming and cable platforms across the US and Canada followed by DVD at on-line retailers on March 19, 2024. Stay up to date and follow at: Instagram @the.manifestation.film

About Vision Films
Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. visionfilms.net

