Visionary Education Group Established a MOU with Algoma University

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: GV), a private education provider with technology of artificial intelligence and life science on the cutting edge, today announced that on January 17, 2024 the Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Visionary Education Group, Shanghai, China., entered into an international collaborative Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Algoma University, an Ontario public university now offers over 30 academic programs across three unique campuses (Brampton, Sault Ste. Marie, Timmins) to students who wish to obtain graduate degrees, certificates, and diplomas.

The purpose of this MOU is to provide a foundation for promoting international and intercultural understanding and exchange between the parties and to develop and carry out cooperative academic activities. The goals contained in this MOU included but not limited to the following:

1, To improve international understanding and enhance collaboration between the partnering institutions;

2, To focus on implementing a Learner's Early Access Program (LEAP) to provide university success and higher education exposure to Chinese national as a pathway to degree programming at Algoma University;

3, To collaborate in providing Chinese students with immersive academic learning and experiential learning opportunities;

4, To enrich the education environment of both parties;

5, To exchange information and cultural awareness about both countries.

Ms. Fan Zhou Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the board of the Company, commented: "We are very pleased to embark on a collaborative MOU with Algoma University to offer diversified education programs and excited about the opportunity to provide international students with recruitment pathways to pursue education in Canada. This is a reflection of our effort to continue our growth plan to collaborate with universities and create more international academic opportunities for students. will help fulfill our mission to broaden access to the multicultural education system of Canada and facilitate the achievement of students' full potential."

About Algoma University

Algoma University is a public university in Ontario Canada. The main campus is located in Sault Ste. Marie. situated in the central-northern part of Ontario, Canada. It is a designated community for the Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot (RNIP). This immigration initiative serves as a unique pathway for international students of Algoma University, the sole university in the city, to swiftly immigrate to Canada. International students are accepted at the main campus, as well as the Brampton campus in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). Algoma University boasts over 30 programs at its Sault Ste. Marie campus. For more information, visit Algoma University's website at https://algomau.ca/

About Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc., headquartered in Toronto, Canada, is a private education provider located in Canada, with subsidiaries in Canada and market partners in China, that offers high-quality education resources to students around the globe. The Company aims to provide access to secondary, college, undergraduate and graduate and vocational education to students in Canada through technological innovation so that more people can learn, grow and succeed to their full potential. As a fully integrated provider of educational programs and services in Canada, the Company has been serving and will continue to serve both Canadian and international students. For more information, visit the Company's website at https://ir.visiongroupca.com/.

