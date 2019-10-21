Visit Corsicana: Nov. 2nd Concert Honors Country Music Hall of Fame Member, Lefty Frizzell

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2nd annual Frizzell & Friends LeftyFest Music Festival will be held in Corsicana, Texas on Saturday, November 2, 2019.

The event was established, in cooperation with the city of Corsicana, to honor the enduring musical legacy of Lefty Frizzell, one of American music's most influential singer/stylists. Born in Corsicana in 1928, Lefty is honored with a statue and museum in the city. Lefty was a member of the Grand Ole Opry, was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Frizzell figures prominently in the Ken Burns documentary, Country Music.

The special evening of music will include an insightful Q&A on the life, music and enduring legacy of Lefty Frizzell with stars David Frizzell and younger brother, Allen Frizzell. An entertaining Q&A will precede the concert event.

Lefty Frizzell has been called "the honky-tonk archetype." His voice was golden; he wore fringe and Nudie suits and those trademark bandanas; and he had a fondness for women and whiskey. Before this became a Hollywood stereotype, it was the real Lefty. Born William Orville Frizzell just outside of Corsicana in 1928, his contributions to American music are legendary and lasting. He burst onto the music scene in 1951 and had had eight top 10 hits in that year alone. At one point, Lefty Frizzell had four songs in the Billboard Top 10 at the same time, something that had never happened before: "I Want To Be With You Always," "Always Late (With Your Kisses)," "Mom And Dad's Waltz," and "Travelin' Blues."

Lefty Frizzell revolutionized country music with a style that remains influential today. Artists including Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, Blake Shelton, Randy Travis, Keith Whitley, Tim McGraw, and even George Jones, have tipped their hats to Lefty's inspiration.

This concert is possible, in part, through the support of the Corsicana Convention & Visitor's Bureau.

Frizzell & Friends present the 2nd Annual LeftyFest

Saturday, November 2, 2019

7:30 p.m.

The Palace Theatre

112 W 6th AV, Corsicana, TX

Tickets starting at just $25

TICKETS

