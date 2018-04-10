Visit Virginia Beach Opens Virgil A. Peach Travel And Adventure Co. Storefront In Brooklyn, New York

Earlier this month, a painted wallscape teased of a new travel agency, Virgil A. Peach Travel and Adventure Co., opening in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, N.Y. The wallscape featured subtle hints about Virginia Beach and the brand's wave logo was painted as the backdrop. At night time, the additional letters painted over top of the agency's namesake with UV paint revealed the words "Virginia Beach." Soon after its completion, the themed travel-agency-turned escape room storefront for Virgil A. Peach Travel and Adventure Co. took residence a few blocks away from the wallscape.

"With the dominance of online travel agencies and depletion of travel agency storefronts over the last decade, it has changed the way we book travel," said Tiffany Russell, vice president of marketing and communications at Visit Virginia Beach. "We we wanted to bring back a sense of nostalgia with the storefront concept and leverage it to showcase the Virginia Beach of today."

Drawing on the latest trend of the experience economy and popularity of escape rooms, Visit Virginia Beach created a one-of-a-kind experience for consumers in New York, whereby they will get the opportunity to navigate two puzzle-filled rooms in order to escape to a Virginia Beach-themed speakeasy where food, drinks and entertainment await. Participants will be entered to win an all-expense paid vacation for two to escape to Virginia Beach.*

"A recent study revealed the vast majority of consumers (86%) are familiar with Virginia Beach, but nearly 1 in 4 (24%) haven't visited in 10 years or longer," said Tiffany Russell, vice president of marketing and communications at Visit Virginia Beach. "From this we gleaned the need to continue to educate consumers and raise awareness of our current offerings, which the escape room experience is designed to do."

Upon arriving at Virgil A. Peach Travel and Adventure Co., guests enter into an eclectically decorated reception area with décor spanning multiple decades, resembling the throwback travel agency storefront experience. Eager travel agents will greet participants and usher the players to begin the escape room. The first room will embody the past of Virginia Beach, utilizing vintage Virginia Beach collateral and props. For players entering room two, it will be as though they've traveled through a time warp sending them from Virginia Beach's past directly into the Virginia Beach of today.

Escape room reservations are available starting April 13 at 12 p.m. ET on a first come, first served basis for the escape room experience taking place on April 21 and April 22 from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. To sign up, visit www.VirgilAPeach.Travel.

* No purchase necessary. Terms and Conditions apply. For official rules, visit www.visitvirginiabeach.com/escapetovirginiabeach.

The Virginia Beach Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research (www.wakefieldresearch.com) among 1,000 nationally representative U.S. adults 18+, between March 20 and March 28, 2018.

About Visit Virginia Beach

Visit Virginia Beach (Virginia Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau), the official destination marketing organization for the city of Virginia Beach, is a municipal organization whose mission is to promote the coastal city as a year-round destination for domestic and international leisure travel, business travel, conventions, sports and special events. Virginia Beach, one of Virginia's most populous cities, resides where the Chesapeake Bay meets the Atlantic Ocean and is comprised of seven unique districts: Sandbridge, Chesapeake Bay, Town Center, Pungo, Oceanfront, ViBe Creative District and Inland. The area is home to 35 miles of sandy beaches, a flourishing culinary and emerging craft beer scene, rich history, a variety of arts and entertainment and family-friendly attractions that keeps its 15 million annual visitors entertained year-round. For all there is to see and do in Virginia Beach, follow Visit Virginia Beach on Facebook and Instagram @VisitVaBeach and on Twitter @VisitVaBch, or go to VisitVirginiaBeach.com.

