Vista Taos Renewal Center Offers In-Network Addiction Treatment with UnitedHealth

TAOS, N.M., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Taos is thrilled to announce that they are now in-network with UnitedHealthcare.

Vista Taos Renewal Center believes in designing individualized plans for recovery for everyone who walks through their doors. With compassion and focused attention, they work with each of their clients over the course of their unique recovery journey. Their high-quality, individualized approach establishes Vista Taos as one of the premier treatment centers in New Mexico and in the United States.

Their focus on outstanding treatment allows them to partner with insurance providers who share these goals, including UnitedHealthcare.

Their nationally accredited, state licensed New Mexico rehab facility also serves as an in-network provider for Presbyterian of New Mexico, Blue Cross Blue Shield, True Health New Mexico, and New Mexico Health Connections. They work with all insurance providers, with the exception of Medicare and Medicaid, to verify clients' coverage and submit paperwork required for program reimbursement.

UnitedHealthcare Coverage Options

Depending on your needs, number of family members, and preferred level of coverage, UnitedHealthcare offers several packages, including:

Health ProtectorGuard Primary Preferred

Health ProtectorGuard Choice Value

Health ProtectorGuard Select Preferred

Health ProtectorGuard Premier Plus

Health ProtectorGuard Select Value

Addiction Treatment Covered by UnitedHealthcare

Vista Taos provides addiction treatment services spanning the full continuum of care. From medically-supervised detox to residential treatment to extended care, our goal is to fully support each person who wants to get well. Depending on your insurance plan, UnitedHealthcare may cover:



Medically-supervised drug & alcohol detox

Residential drug rehab

Residential alcohol rehab

Psychiatric care

Extended care programs

Relapse prevention programs

Family counseling & education

Individual counseling & therapy

Holistic addiction treatment

Treatment for dual diagnosis (co-occurring disorders)

About Vista Taos

Vista Taos is a nationally-accredited, family-owned substance abuse treatment center that offers individuals, who are suffering from addiction, a clear path to recovery by providing a comprehensive medical, psychological and spiritual approach. To learn more, visit vistataos.com. For admissions, call 575-613-9014.

