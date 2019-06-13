Vista Taos Renewal Center Offers In-Network Addiction Treatment with UnitedHealth
Vista Taos Renewal Center seeks to provide effective, affordable addiction treatment to those covered by UnitedHealth.
Jun 13, 2019, 08:38 ET
TAOS, N.M., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Taos is thrilled to announce that they are now in-network with UnitedHealthcare.
Vista Taos Renewal Center believes in designing individualized plans for recovery for everyone who walks through their doors. With compassion and focused attention, they work with each of their clients over the course of their unique recovery journey. Their high-quality, individualized approach establishes Vista Taos as one of the premier treatment centers in New Mexico and in the United States.
Their focus on outstanding treatment allows them to partner with insurance providers who share these goals, including UnitedHealthcare.
Their nationally accredited, state licensed New Mexico rehab facility also serves as an in-network provider for Presbyterian of New Mexico, Blue Cross Blue Shield, True Health New Mexico, and New Mexico Health Connections. They work with all insurance providers, with the exception of Medicare and Medicaid, to verify clients' coverage and submit paperwork required for program reimbursement.
UnitedHealthcare Coverage Options
Depending on your needs, number of family members, and preferred level of coverage, UnitedHealthcare offers several packages, including:
- Health ProtectorGuard Primary Preferred
- Health ProtectorGuard Choice Value
- Health ProtectorGuard Select Preferred
- Health ProtectorGuard Premier Plus
- Health ProtectorGuard Select Value
Addiction Treatment Covered by UnitedHealthcare
Vista Taos provides addiction treatment services spanning the full continuum of care. From medically-supervised detox to residential treatment to extended care, our goal is to fully support each person who wants to get well. Depending on your insurance plan, UnitedHealthcare may cover:
- Medically-supervised drug & alcohol detox
- Residential drug rehab
- Residential alcohol rehab
- Psychiatric care
- Extended care programs
- Relapse prevention programs
- Family counseling & education
- Individual counseling & therapy
- Holistic addiction treatment
- Treatment for dual diagnosis (co-occurring disorders)
About Vista Taos
Vista Taos is a nationally-accredited, family-owned substance abuse treatment center that offers individuals, who are suffering from addiction, a clear path to recovery by providing a comprehensive medical, psychological and spiritual approach. To learn more, visit vistataos.com. For admissions, call 575-613-9014.
CONTACT: Julee LaMure
216365@email4pr.com
(575) 779-4845
SOURCE Vista Taos Renewal Center
Share this article