Visualization & 3D Rendering Software Market Worth $5.63 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

The global visualization & 3D rendering market size is projected to reach USD 5.63 billion by 2025, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc., progressing at a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period. Rising need for innovative and cost-effective technologies for visualization and simulation is revving up the adoption of visualization & 3D rendering software. The software is used for various applications such as product design & modeling, animation, and visualization & simulation. These solutions help in real-time marketing, product designing, and training among several other applications. Benefits such as cost optimization, time management, and real-time reviewing are expected to propel the market. The software allows enterprises to provide attractive and customized products and services.

Availability of 3D content and proper infrastructure play a pivotal role in the development of the market. Presence of a robust wireless connectivity in regions such as North America has facilitated widespread adoption of visualization & 3D rendering software. Hence, the regional market is anticipated to witness substantial growth over the coming years. Additionally, presence of prominent visualization & 3D rendering companies such as Autodesk, Inc.; Dassault Systèmes; Trimble, Inc.; and Adobe Systems Incorporated is estimated to supplement growth prospects of the market.

With rising number ofvisualization & 3D rendering software devices augmenting the market, there has been significant rise in concerns related to development, design, and delivery of 3D content and infrastructure.

In terms of application, product design and modelling will continue to be leading segment in the market throughout the forecast period. The segment is poised to command one third of the market by 2025

Architecture, engineering, and construction are likely to account for over 25.0% by 2025. Demand for visualization and 3D rendering software is high in the sector as lifelike models provide real-time experience to end-users. Just-in-time marketing enables them to gain quick feedback and instantly make the necessary changes

Thecloud segment is projected to continue its dominance in the market with a CAGR of 23.6% during the forecast period

North America is leading the market and is expected to retain its position over the forecast period, owing to early adoption of the technology and presence of leading market players

is leading the market and is expected to retain its position over the forecast period, owing to early adoption of the technology and presence of leading market players Some of the prominent players in the market are Autodesk, Inc.; Dassault Systèmes; Trimble, Inc.; and Adobe Systems Incorporated;Corel Corporation; The Foundry Visionmongers Ltd.; Chaos Software; and Luxion, Inc.

