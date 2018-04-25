Visualize paint colors on any wall in real time with new augmented reality feature from Sherwin-Williams.

"Using emerging AR technology, this new feature virtually transforms a space before picking up a brush," said Meghan Vickers, Sherwin-Williams e-business marketing director. "Instant Paint provides a fast, seamless way for homeowners and professionals to build confidence during color selection."

With Instant Paint, smartphone cameras instantly recognize walls in a three-dimensional space. Customers simply tap on any wall in their camera view to "try on and see" any of Sherwin-Williams 1,500 colors on walls in real time.

Users can easily try different color options, create custom palettes and share results in a variety of ways. As one of the first apps in the paint category to use Apple and Google's latest AR platforms, ColorSnap Visualizer continues to lead the way in helping customers get the right color on walls quickly, smoothly and accurately.

Instant Paint is part of the English version of the ColorSnap Visualizer mobile app. It is available for North American customers with an iPhone 6s or newer running iOS 11, or Android users with AR-compatible smartphones. Customers with earlier devices can still quickly see how a color will look in their space by uploading a photo of the space and digitally painting the walls.

The ColorSnap Visualizer app is available now from the Apple and Google App Stores. For more information about Instant Paint and the ColorSnap® Visualizer app, visit Sherwin-Williams.com/ColorSnap.

For more than 150 years, Sherwin-Williams has been an industry leader in the development of technologically advanced paint and coatings. As the nation's largest specialty retailer of paint and painting supplies, Sherwin-Williams is dedicated to supporting both do-it-yourselfers and painting professionals with exceptional and exclusive products, resources to make confident color selections and expert, personalized service at its more than 4,200 neighborhood stores across North America. For more information, visit sherwin-williams.com. Join Sherwin-Williams on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and Instagram.

