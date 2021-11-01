Vita Recovery Celebrates Grand Opening of Its Miami Clinic

MIAMI, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GIA Miami is proud to announce the official opening of its sister clinic, Vita Recovery, a sophisticated partial hospitalization program (PHP) and intensive outpatient program (IOP) facility specially designed to treat drug and alcohol addiction. The new center is located at 1501 Biscayne Blvd, Suite 203 in Miami. A grand opening celebration was held in October to showcase its 5,000 square foot treatment facility, programs, and introduce its certified staff of diverse, international and multidisciplinary mental wellness experts to the South Florida mental health community, and to patients. The clinic is led by Dr. Anto Bonci and Francesco Del Governatore, Executive Chairman and CEO of Vita Recovery.

In an effort to address the community's growing substance abuse crisis, GIA Miami owners, Dr. Anto Bonci, Roberto Ciapparelli, and Francesco Del Governatore launched Vita Recovery to provide concierge, personalized, and comprehensive wellness programs for adults 18 years and older dealing with drug and alcohol addiction. Vita Recovery combines physical, mental and spiritual practices with modern neuroscience, psychology and psychiatry to help ensure that clients get the most out of treatment and achieve their wellness goals.

GIA's practice is built on using highly effective Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) as a treatment method for mental issues such as depression, anxiety and substance abuse. Vita Recovery will offer more intensive, specially structured outpatient and partial hospitalization programs designed to help those suffering from drug and alcohol addiction.

"The COVID-19 pandemic worsened incidences of drug and alcohol use, addiction, and overdose rates, which led us to open Vita Recovery in addition to GIA Miami, to provide the most innovative addiction treatments in an outpatient setting under one roof," said Dr. Bonci, Executive Chairman and Founder of GIA Miami. "Vita Recovery sets itself apart by bringing together a concierge approach to rehabilitation treatment, which is tailored to each patient's social and emotional needs," added Bonci.



Both the PHP and IOP programs provide personalized care for each and every unique client. The programs at Vita Recovery are designed to recognize that mental wellness requires a comprehensive, holistic brain-body approach.

For more information on Vita Recovery or admissions to its partial hospitalizations (PHP) and intensive outpatient programs (IOP) please visit vitarecovery.com or call (305) 707-0047.

