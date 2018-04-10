VitalSource Joins with McGraw-Hill Education to Make Digital Course Materials More Affordable For College Students

The new agreement between the two companies will ensure McGraw-Hill Education's adaptive, digital courseware, including McGraw-Hill Connect®, is available to hundreds of thousands of U.S. students through VitalSource's "Inclusive Access" delivery method, which provides students with all required course materials seamlessly on the first day of class at affordable prices.



"At VitalSource, helping more students access the affordable digital course materials necessary to succeed in the classroom is a top priority," said Pep Carrera, President of VitalSource. "By joining forces with McGraw-Hill Education, we can expand Inclusive Access to more institutions and provide hundreds of thousands of students immediate access to first-rate digital learning materials at the lowest possible cost."

Students and faculty at more than 500 institutions will now have access to superior digital course materials either through VitalSource Bookshelf, a leading digital content platform, or through Connect, McGraw-Hill Education's digital learning platform, which has been shown to help improve student grades, pass rates and retention. Instructors and institutions can also leverage VitalSource's award-winning analytics tools, including the VitalSource Instructor Dashboard, to gain a better understanding of student ebook engagement and learning progress.

"We're excited to team up with VitalSource to expand the number of institutions and students we serve through Inclusive Access programs, and to make it easier and more affordable for students to access powerful digital materials that will help them succeed in their courses," said Bill Okun, President of Higher Education at McGraw-Hill Education. "By helping more colleges start or expand Inclusive Access programs, we're ensuring student learning begins on day one of class at affordable prices."

When powering Inclusive Access through VitalSource, institutions and campus stores leverage Verba's leading suite of tools to manage and grow Inclusive Access programs, which powered affordability and access for hundreds of institutions in spring 2018.

To learn more about VitalSource, visit http://get.vitalsource.com/.

About VitalSource | get.vitalsource.com

VitalSource Technologies LLC, part of Ingram Content Group, is improving the learning experience by making it easier to create and deliver effective and affordable content. The preferred choice among educational institutions and companies for digital learning materials, VitalSource® helps over 1,400 educational content providers create and deliver seamless interactive learning experiences through its exclusive Bookshelf® platform to millions of learners at 7,000 institutions. Bookshelf users opened more than 20 million digital textbooks last year and read more than 3.4 billion pages.

Follow VitalSource on Twitter at @VitalSource

About McGraw-Hill Education

McGraw-Hill Education is a learning science company that delivers personalized learning experiences that help students, parents, educators and professionals drive results. McGraw-Hill Education has offices across North America, India, China, Europe, the Middle East and South America, and makes its learning solutions available in more than 60 languages. Visit us at mheducation.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter.

Contacts:

VitalSource Technologies LLC

Elizabeth Fielding

Elizabeth@tsgnashville.com

615-321-3110

McGraw-Hill Education

Tyler Reed

tyler.reed@mheducation.com

646.766.2951

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vitalsource-joins-with-mcgraw-hill-education-to-make-digital-course-materials-more-affordable-for-college-students-300626663.html

SOURCE McGraw-Hill Education

Related Links

http://www.mheducation.com

