Vivante Health Inks National Distribution Contract with UnitedHealthcare

Vivante's GIThrive Platform Becomes the First Digestive Health Solution on UHC Hub

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivante Health, provider of the market-leading GIThrive digital digestive health solution, today announced a national distribution contract with United Healthcare (UHC), the largest health insurance company in the U.S. The agreement advances Vivante's ability to help individuals suffering from digestive disease by providing access to UHC customers such as large self-funded employers that are seeking to improve their benefits programs. It also makes GIThrive the first digestive health solution on the UHC Hub, a curated network of vendors that helps organizations simplify the process of selecting, purchasing and managing healthcare benefits.

The addition of UHC to Vivante's channel partnerships reflects growing awareness of the prevalence of digestive disorders and their impact on quality of life, work productivity, and medical costs. Digestive symptoms and diseases affect nearly one in four Americans and rank among the top five healthcare expenses for many companies, yet many people suffer in silence because of the difficulty of getting a diagnosis, a fragmented care system, and limited budgets for covering medical bills.

"There are so many people who are suffering from debilitating conditions like GERD, irritable bowel syndrome, and inflammatory bowel disease as well as undiagnosed gastrointestinal ailments that can affect their ability to live normal lives," said Bill Snyder, CEO of Vivante Health. "Partnering with UHC gives us the opportunity to reach individuals who are looking for an effective solution that provides real-time care and personalized support that can give them their lives back."

Vivante's GIThrive platform addresses these needs by combining a robust set of virtual tools, including food and symptom logs, educational articles and webinars, and evidence-based digital therapeutics, with 24/7 support from registered dietitians, health coaches and nurses.

The company's care team works one-on-one with individual users via chat, phone or video on a regular basis, providing guidance as well as accountability and continuity. This seamless integration of the app experience with virtual consultations with providers assigned to specific users is unique in the digital digestive health space, helping drive the lifestyle changes required for digestive disease management.

Vivante aims to work with other care providers including primary care physicians and gastroenterologists who are already working with the patient to support a coordinated care plan for each member. By working with the brick and mortar clinicians, Vivante is able to support and augment the existing patient-provider relationship.

More than 90% of GIThrive users report an improvement in their digestive symptoms, including feeling 70% better on average after just two to three months. In addition, organizations offering GIThrive as an employee benefit report reductions of 15% or more in digestive-related medical spend stemming from increased medication adherence and behavior modification, along with associated decreases in emergency room visits and inpatient admissions.

About Vivante Health

Vivante Health is an innovative digital healthcare company reinventing the way chronic conditions are managed, gut first. Vivante's virtual GI care delivers the right care at the right time by pairing data-driven technology with a coordinated team of experienced physicians, registered dietitians and health coaches. For more information, visit the company website or email [email protected] .

About UnitedHealthcare

United Healthcare is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone by simplifying the health care experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care providers. In the United States, UnitedHealthcare offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts directly with more than 1.6 million physicians and care professionals, and 8,000 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide. The company also provides health benefits and delivers care to people through owned and operated health care facilities in South America. UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), a diversified health care company. For more information, visit UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com or follow UnitedHealthcare on LinkedIn .

SOURCE Vivante Health