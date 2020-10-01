Vivera Pharmaceuticals Announces Two New Diagnostic Tests for COVID-19

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivera Pharmaceuticals Advanced Diagnostics Division today announces the introduction of two new diagnostic tests for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 antigens in those with active infections from nasal or saliva specimens. Vivera's COVx-RDA Antigen Test Saliva Collection Kit and COVx-RDA Antigen Test Nasal Collection Kit for SARS-CoV-2 are designed for rapid detection in high volume environments requiring highly accurate test results.

Each type of test for COVID-19 offered by Vivera plays a unique role in battling the virus. Vivera's new antigen tests are relatively easy to use and with results in 10 minutes, remove barriers to diagnosing acute infection. Complimentary to Vivera's antigen test kits are the rRT-PCR and antibody tests also made available Vivera. Vivera's RT-PCR test is also a molecular diagnostic test for COVID-19 while Vivera's serological antibody test can help identify antibodies in individuals, indicative of an active or prior infection.

"With the addition of these two antigen test kits to our COVID-19 testing portfolio, Vivera's testing solutions encompass all of the different ways in which protocols can be developed for getting Americans back to work and school," stated Dr. Stephen McColgan, Vivera Pharmaceuticals' Chief Medical Officer. "Antibody tests are ideal for high volume screening where infection numbers are declining. PCR and Antigen testing are designed for high volume testing where there are suspected outbreaks or increasing infection numbers."

Unlike current antigen tests on the market that have been heavily publicized but are not yet available for the larger market, like the Abbott BinaxNow, Vivera's COVx-RDA test kits are ready for use by laboratories and medical facilities immediately.

"Being able to offer a trifecta of essential testing solutions in the fight against COVID-19 has always been Vivera's goal," stated Olivia Karpinski, Vivera Pharmaceuticals' Vice President of Sales. "Diagnostic testing for COVID-19 is more critical than ever and Vivera's antigen tests will enable effective and informed public health decisions by bringing Americans one step closer to real time identification of infection."

Both the COVx-RDA Saliva Collection and COVx-RDA Nasal Collection test kits have undergone extensive validation testing and Emergency Use Authorization applications are being filed with the FDA. The tests will be available for use by CLIA-certified laboratories and medical professionals.

About Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is an innovative, science-driven pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for a variety of indications. In addition to its pharmaceutical, medical device, medical technologies and health and human service divisions, the Company has global exclusivity to license the patented and patent-pending TABMELT® sublingual drug-delivery system for the pharmaceutical use of therapeutic compounds. Vivera is vertically integrated with patented technology, manufacturing capabilities, and distribution for its products.

