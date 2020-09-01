VIVIC Corp. Rolls Out New All-Electric Boat and Yacht Products

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 31, 2020, VIVIC Corp (OTCQB: VIVC) (the "Company", or "we", or "VIVC") announced that it officially rolled out its all-electric boat and yacht products after years of research and development in partnership with Kha Shing Enterprise Co. (the "Kha Shing"), the largest and most advanced yacht and boat building company in Taiwan.

VIVC's R&D team has been developing all-electric ship technologies for several years and has finally reached the stage where our technologies are ready for the commercial production of all-electric boats and yachts. Although the COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing, our crew and staff have been working around the clock to ensure the production line is ready for the manufacturing process. We partner with Kha Shing for the manufacturing of our all-electric boats and yachts as Kha Shing is a highly reputable and experienced yacht builder.

As electric cars have become more and more popular, electric boats and ships are the new field of innovation and industry call. As the governments around the world are adopting stricter standards for boat and ship emissions, such as the 2008 implementation of boat emission regulations by the European Union and the International Maritime Organization (IMO), all-electric boats and yachts are the answers to solve these problems. We believe that eventually all-electric boats and yachts will completely replace their gasoline or diesel-powered counterparts, especially in the rivers, lakes, and coastal waters. The demand for the less polluting ships in Taiwan, China, South East Asia, and Europe are particularly high as there are millions of gasoline or diesel-powered ships in use in these regions and have caused severe pollution to their waters.

Here are some highlights of our all-electric boat and yacht:

Reduces the emission and meets the environmental protection requirement for operation in rivers and lakes

Reduces operating and maintenance costs

The use of electric transmission instead of mechanical transmission reduces or even eliminates the need for gearboxes and drive shafts and saves a lot of space.

Provides for a more flexible engine placement, improved engine room layout, and a convenient installation and maintenance of the engine

The acoustic decoupling between the engine and the hull reduces noise, weight, and volume

Offers a wide range of speeds, a more powerful driving force, and an easy handling

Provides a tidy working area and significantly improved operating comfort

