VIZIO's All-New 2018 Home Theater Sound Systems with Dolby Atmos® Bring Immersive Cinematic Audio to Your Living Room

"VIZIO is continuously engineering ways to improve the home-entertainment experience for consumers, and this next iteration of audio solutions proves just that," said Bill Baxter, Chief Technology Officer, VIZIO. "By integrating Dolby Atmos into our all-new home theater sound bar systems, we're able to bring premium, multidimensional cinema-quality audio into the home. Our flagship 46" 5.1.4 system features four upward-firing speakers that allow sound to reflect off the ceiling, encapsulating listeners and wrapping the entire viewing area with sound."

The new home theater sound systems build on VIZIO's legacy of award-winning audio performance. Featuring up to four Dolby Atoms-enabled speakers that reflect sound off the ceiling, listeners hear a range of subtle sounds that are often missed with conventional audio setups. Birds fluttering overhead, thunderstorms and helicopters swirling above become part of the listening experience to further draw viewers into their entertainment. Engineered to delight demanding cinephiles, each system starts with rich sound from the main sound bar's front left and right channels for a wide-ranging sound stage. A separate center channel then creates crystal-clear dialogue, while powerful wireless subwoofers produce room-shaking bass. Rear surround sound speakers complete the system, while the added upward-firing speakers wrap the entire viewing environment with sound. Boasting a simple, plug-and-play installation process – without the need for additional components such receivers, amplifiers or other cables – the collection yields cinematic sound within minutes. The three configuration options are designed to complement a variety of television and room sizes. Additionally, sleek, industrial profiles maintain a clutter-free atmosphere and aesthetic.

"Dolby's mission is to enable experiences that transcend expectations, fully immersing viewers into the story exactly as the creatives intended," said Giles Baker, Senior Vice President, Consumer Entertainment Group, Dolby Laboratories. "Through VIZIO's integration of Dolby Atmos into its new home theater sound systems, we are enabling more ways for consumers to bring spectacular audio into their living rooms."

With Google Chromecast built-in, the VIZIO Home Theater Sound Systems with Dolby Atmos also allows users to stream music from any Chromecast-enabled audio app, including favorites like Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio and Google Play Music. By tapping the Cast button or by downloading the free SmartCast Mobile™ app, users can transform any mobile device into a powerful touchscreen remote to stream music directly to their VIZIO home theater sound system or sound bar. The latest audio offerings ship with a remote to control basic functions.

The latest VIZIO sound bar systems also feature smart home capabilities. With voice-control support for Google Assistant, users can control their sound bars using only their voice. While Bluetooth® is integrated into all VIZIO audio products, streaming over a WiFi connection allows listeners to control audio over a greater range compared to Bluetooth, in addition to experiencing higher quality audio without interruptions from texts or phone calls.

Also joining VIZIO's 2018 audio collection is the 36" 2.1 Sound Bar with Built-in Dual Subwoofers. The compact one-piece sound bar delivers the full-bodied bass typically only found in a system with a separate subwoofer. Highlighted by two internal subwoofers that are paired with four deep bass modules for deep, robust bass, the all-new sound bar can instantly transform the living room into a captivating home theater or private concert hall. With a unique combination of power, size and style, the strikingly compact system is perfect for rooms with limited space and complements TV screens 40 inches and larger. The 2.1 Sound Bar with Built-in Dual Subwoofers also boasts Dolby AudioTM as well as DTS Virtual:X sound enhancement for simulated overhead and surround sound, stepping up the audio quality of your TV. Whether listeners decide to rest it in front of their TV or mount it on the wall, the adjustable design keeps each driver in peak position for optimal performance. Bluetooth® connectivity also enables listeners to stream their favorite music from their smartphone, tablet, or laptop.

For more information on the 2018 VIZIO Home Theater Sound Systems with Dolby Atmos or 36" 2.1 Sound Bar with Built-in Dual Subwoofers, visit VIZIO.com.

