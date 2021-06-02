Vizzy Hard Seltzer Celebrates Trans And Nonbinary People With 'Vizzy Live Proudly Registry' For Pride Month

CHICAGO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Some of the biggest celebrations in life have deep cisgender undertones — whether it's the traditional ways of recognizing marriage or the announcement of a baby, these moments confine the rest of society. In honor of Pride Month, Vizzy Hard Seltzer is honoring the transgender and nonbinary communities with the unveiling of the Vizzy Live Proudly Registry, an online gift registry where people can create a wish list of items for their allies and friends to purchase on their behalf.

Starting today, people can access the registry at www.VizzyLiveProudlyRegistry.com to create and share a wish list with items from renowned trans- and queer-owned businesses. To further support the community, Vizzy is committing $25,000 to the National Center for Transgender Equality (NCTE), an organization that advocates to change policies and society to increase understanding and acceptance of transgender people.

To build the registry, Vizzy partnered with four trans- and queer-owned businesses to develop a curated set of items, including chest binders for trans people by trans people from gc2b, Pride streetwear from FLAVNT, cosmetics for all gender expressions from We Are Fluide, and gender-neutral clothing from A Tribe Called Queer. Vizzy will also randomly select 50 participants who follow the link to enter the sweepstakes and award them $500 toward the purchase of items on their registry.*

"The Vizzy Live Proudly Registry was built specifically to support trans and nonbinary communities. Our hope is that this registry makes it easier for everyone to show love and support to the people in their lives," said Elizabeth Hitch, marketing director for Vizzy Hard Seltzer. "Join Vizzy in honoring all gender identities, supporting trans- and queer-owned businesses, and donating to organizations such as the National Center for Transgender Equality."

As a brand with inclusivity at its heart, Vizzy is committed to consistently showing up for the LGBTQ+ community. The brand donated $1 million to the Human Rights Campaign last year, which supports the organization's work to end discrimination against all LGBTQ+ people.

Vizzy will also be celebrating Pride Month by releasing special Pride Packs available nationwide. The brand partnered with Soulsight, a creative design and brand strategy firm based in Chicago, to develop impactful packaging and an identity for the Vizzy Pride launch. The Pride Pack comes in a dedicated 12-pack of Vizzy's new Papaya Passionfruit flavor. Each 12-ounce can contains 100 calories and checks in at 5% alcohol by volume.

