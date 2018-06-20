VMS Releases New Insights to Help Retirement Providers Overcome Billing Challenges Amid Overwhelming Data, Regulations

In a white paper titled Maximizing Revenue and Minimizing Risk in the New Retirement Information Era, VMS explains how a massive inflow of data caused by rising assets under advisement and increasingly complex mutual fund fee structures is straining retirement providers' billing processes and the legacy technology systems attempting to support them. As a result, retirement recordkeepers trying to accurately and quickly create invoices are being stressed to the point where organizations are missing revenue opportunities and placing themselves at risk in today's fiduciary age.

"Legacy technology and inefficient processes make billing a major challenge in the era of retirement information overload," said Bob Ward, Chief Revenue Officer of VMS. "Relying on old technology systems that cannot reconcile conflicting data stored in inconsistent formats forces recordkeepers to take far too many manual steps to produce accurate and transparent invoices. Considering retirement providers are already facing pressure from compressing fees and depleting resources, the need for the right technological solution has never been greater."

This explosion of data, also known as the information implosion, is pressuring retirement account recordkeepers in the following key ways:

Revenue: At a time when revenue collection is more critical than ever, retirement providers are leaking valuable dollars simply because their shareholder service billing processes can't track data accurately or efficiently. Risk: Billing transparency, trackability and accuracy are likely the most critical risk mitigation features a recordkeeper can achieve in today's landscape and yet standard fee tracking systems and processes are still severely lacking across the industry. Resources: Patched-together legacy accounting and recordkeeping systems require more cost and labor to support. These massive operational inefficiencies drain resources that could be more efficiently and cost-effectively deployed elsewhere.

An analysis from consulting firm BridgePoint Group LLC found that by eliminating inefficiencies and capitalizing on more revenue opportunities with the support of new billing technologies, processes and strategies retirement account provers were able to achieve:

80% reduction in missed billing opportunities

48% increase in overall staff operational productivity

73% increase in quality of billing information

50% reduction in billing cycle time

75% process improvement marked by significantly reduced manual processing steps

To find out more on how retirement providers can reduce risk and increase revenue, please email Kerry Ward at kward@vmsholdings.com for a copy of the full report.

About Vertical Management Systems, Inc. (VMS)

Vertical Management Systems (VMS) is one of the nation's leading providers of data, financial networking, and account aggregation technology. For 25 years, VMS has designed, developed and hosted accounting and securities process-and-control solutions as well as provided financial data for the largest financial institutions in the United States. VMS' core products include an innovative process-and-control solution, a comprehensive securities data solution, and a next-generation retirement platform. VMS is a Financeware portfolio company. For more information, please visit www.vmsholdings.com.

About Financeware

Financeware is the industry's leading fintech platform company focused exclusively on connecting and perfecting the tech infrastructure of the new wealth experience. Established by NewSpring Holdings in 2018, Financeware was born of a need to connect winning solution sets to the fast-moving targets, partners and market relationships playing out across the entire wealth management sector. With a deep history of game-changing wins driven by broad and deep market leadership, the group drives strategic growth of portfolio companies focused in key areas of wealth management, financial advisory, and data management. Learn more at www.financewaregroup.com.

