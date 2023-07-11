VMS Solutions and ASML Collaborate to Transform Semiconductor Manufacturing with Production Simulation Platform

VIENNA, Va., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VMS Solutions Co. Ltd. (VMS), a leading software company of advanced planning and scheduling, has signed a contract with ASML Holding N.V. (ASML), the renowned Dutch lithography machine producer for chip makers to offer a powerful Production Simulation platform. This collaboration aims to enhance equipment utilization and operational efficiency, leveraging VMS's expertise in the semiconductor space. VMS's track record in delivering effective manufacturing planning solutions made it the ideal choice for ASML's requirements.

ASML is a leading lithography machine manufacturer. As the largest supplier for the semiconductor industry and the sole supplier of Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUV) machine, ASML takes more than 65 percent of the world-wide sales of lithography machines. VMS's planning, scheduling and simulation softwares have been proven with global chip makers and manufacturers like Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, Micron, LG Display, Samsung Display and more for production efficiency across the world. The significant improvement in equipment utilization and the on-time delivery was the key reason why these companies have been using VMS Software for more than two decades.

The Mozart Simulation Platform offered by VMS provides a digital-twin powered solution for semiconductor manufacturers. By creating a virtual replica of the fab facility, the simulation platform captures real-world constraints and rules, enabling companies to gain valuable insights into their production processes. VMS's platform has been proven with global chip makers like Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and Micron to reduce NAND Fab cycle time by more than 20 percent and improve the on-time delivery rate by 20 percent directly contributing to increased efficiency, faster time-to-market, and enhanced customer satisfaction.

By simulating different scenarios, semiconductor companies can experiment with process changes, evaluate different strategies, and drive continuous improvement. VMS's Mozart Production Simulation Platform serves as a powerful tool for manufacturers, enabling them to optimize their operations and achieve tangible results.

Dr. Keyhoon Ko, EVP of Global Business at VMS Solutions, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, "We are honored to be selected by ASML to provide our Mozart Production Simulation platform. With our expertise in semiconductor planning and scheduling, we are confident that this collaboration will unlock significant value for ASML, enabling the company to optimize its overall equipment effectiveness (OEE)."

The collaboration between VMS Solutions and ASML represents a significant advancement in the semiconductor industry, highlighting the growing importance of simulation platforms in optimizing manufacturing operations. As semiconductor companies continue to strive for increased efficiency and productivity, the integration of VMS Solutions' simulation platform will play a vital role in driving ASML's further success.

About VMS Solutions: VMS Solutions Co. Ltd. offers advanced production planning, scheduling and simulation platforms for manufacturing companies. Leveraging AI and digital-twin technologies, VMS Solutions enhances customers' KPIs such as production throughput, equipment utilization, and cycle time. Trusted by global leaders from high-tech to consumer goods industries across USA, Europe and Asia, VMS Solutions has delivered tailored software for over two decades. www.vms-solutions.com [email protected] +571 749 9121

About ASML: ASML Holding N.V. is a high-tech company headquartered in the Netherlands. ASML manufactures the complex lithography machines that chipmakers use to produce integrated circuits or computer chips. Renowned for its technological advancements, ASML plays a crucial role in enabling chip manufacturers to produce smaller, faster, and more powerful semiconductors. www.asml.com

