vMVPD and D2C TV Forecasts 2018-2023 - Revenues to Rise to $24 Billion in 2023, from $3 Billion in 2017

vMVPD and D2C revenues will reach $24 billion by 2023 - eight times the $3 billion recorded in 2017, according to the vMVPD and D2C TV Forecasts report.

vMVPD will overshadow D2C with its revenues more than triple the D2C total by 2023 in the 17 countries covered in the report. vMVPD and D2C are not mutually exclusive. Many vMVPD platforms provide access to D2C platforms for an additional fee.

The US will supply $12.34 billion in vMVPD revenues by 2023 - or two-thirds of the total. The only other country to earn more than $1 billion by 2023 will be the UK.

One Analyst has said: We forecast 77 million vMVPD subscribers by 2023, up from 21 million at end-2017. The US will contribute 28 million to the 2023 total, with India supplying 16 million.

The researchers forecasts 44 million D2C subscribers by 2023; up from 14 million at end-2017. The US will account for 25 million D2C subs by 2023.

Published in May 2018, this 142-page electronically-delivered report comes in two parts:

A 100-page PDF giving an executive summary and forecasts as well as profiles for 17 countries.

An excel workbook giving comparison tables and country-by-country forecasts in detail for 45 vMVPD and 20 D2C operators across 17 territories for every year from 2010 to 2023.

Key Topics Covered:



Population (000)

Total households (000)

TV households (000)

Fixed broadband hhs (000)

Smartphone subs (000)

Tablet subscribers (000)

TV HH/Total HH

Fixed bb HH/Total HH

Smartphone subs/Pop

Tablet subs/Population

Tivibu Go

Turkcell

beIN Connect

D-Smart blu

Vodafone TV

Others vMVPD

vMVPD subscribers (000)

vMVPD homes/TVHH

vMVPD homes/Fixed bb HH

vMVPD hh/Smartph users

Others D2C

D2C subscribers (000)

D2C homes/TVHH

D2C homes/Fixed bb HH

D2C homes/Smartphone users

Tivibu Go

Turkcell

beIN Connect

D-Smart blu

Vodafone TV

Others vMVPD

vMVPD revenues (US$ mil.)

Others D2C

D2C revenues (US$ mil.)

ARPU by operator ($)

Tivibu Go

Turkcell

beIN Connect

D-Smart blu

Vodafone TV

Companies Mentioned



Foxtel Now

Globo Play

Fox+

HBO

Fibe Alt TV

CBS All Access

Molotov

Canalplay

SFR Play

OCS

Sky Ticket

Sky Q

Giga TV

Horizon

Zattoo

TV Now Plus

Zee5

Hotstar

Sony Liv

YuppTV

Partner

Sting TV

Cellcom TV

Sky Now

Fox Play

Play van KPN

Ziggo Movies & Series

NL Ziet

RTL XL

Ipla

Player+

Play Now

Myprime

Megogo

Amediateka

beIN Connect

Sky

Orane Cine

Play+

Viaplay

C More Play

D Play

Tivibu Go

Turkcell

beIN Connect

D-Smart blu

Vodafone TV

Now TV

ITV Hub+

Hulu Live

Xfinity Instant TV

YouTube TV

Sling TV

DirecTV Now

PlayStation Vue

HBO Now

Showtime

Starz

