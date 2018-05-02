vMVPD and D2C TV Forecasts 2018-2023 - Revenues to Rise to $24 Billion in 2023, from $3 Billion in 2017

DUBLIN, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
vMVPD and D2C revenues will reach $24 billion by 2023 - eight times the $3 billion recorded in 2017, according to the vMVPD and D2C TV Forecasts report.
vMVPD will overshadow D2C with its revenues more than triple the D2C total by 2023 in the 17 countries covered in the report. vMVPD and D2C are not mutually exclusive. Many vMVPD platforms provide access to D2C platforms for an additional fee.
The US will supply $12.34 billion in vMVPD revenues by 2023 - or two-thirds of the total. The only other country to earn more than $1 billion by 2023 will be the UK.
One Analyst has said: We forecast 77 million vMVPD subscribers by 2023, up from 21 million at end-2017. The US will contribute 28 million to the 2023 total, with India supplying 16 million.
The researchers forecasts 44 million D2C subscribers by 2023; up from 14 million at end-2017. The US will account for 25 million D2C subs by 2023.
Published in May 2018, this 142-page electronically-delivered report comes in two parts:
- A 100-page PDF giving an executive summary and forecasts as well as profiles for 17 countries.
- An excel workbook giving comparison tables and country-by-country forecasts in detail for 45 vMVPD and 20 D2C operators across 17 territories for every year from 2010 to 2023.
