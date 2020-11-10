Vocalist Christian John Thomas Reveals the Tragic Real Life Event That Inspired His Debut Song and Music Video "LOST IN THE WAVES"

CLEVELAND, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Christian John Thomas' debut song and music video, LOST IN THE WAVES (written and composed by Kooman and Diamond) were released worldwide on November 10, 2020. His song was inspired by the tragic true story of a father who gave his life saving his young son from a deadly ocean riptide.

LOST IN THE WAVES official music video by Christian John Thomas Christian John Thomas releases debut single and music video LOST IN THE WAVES (Photo: Daniel Sullivan) Vocalist Christian John Thomas (Photo: Daniel Sullivan)

Christian shared, "I discovered this song while studying musical theater in college, but it didn't really resonate with me until I left school. I was asked by my professor to leave the university - surprisingly enough, because she claimed I wasn't a good fit for the program. Despite my talent, I didn't fit the program's mold. Their rejection put me in a dark place mentally and led to severe depression. I held a lot of resentment in my heart. It took me a while, but I eventually had a change of mindset, and I began to look at my life in a new light. I started to become more thankful and appreciative of the life I have."

He continued, "a few months after leaving college, I began to work on this song with a close friend. I felt so drawn and connected to the song, and I wanted to share it with the world. In the song, the father makes the greatest sacrifice of all, giving his life to save his son. I felt this was such a relevant topic in my own life. A month later, I was in the studio recording the song for my LP."

Christian then explained how his music video for the debut single came together. "Two young producer/directors from LA (Ethan Sullivan & Daniel Sullivan) heard the song before it was even mixed and they loved it right away. They reached out and said they wanted to film the official music video for me. They came to Cleveland and filmed and edited it over the course of several weeks. The final music video turned out to be absolutely beautiful."

Christian added, "While working with the Sullivan brothers on the music video, our two families came together and developed an idea for a brand new streaming network called Fair Dinkum TV, which focuses on positivity. It wasn't long before the idea became a reality. Some of the country's top network television producers joined forces with us and now we're planning on launching the first wholesome, family-friendly streaming television network (including our own original shows) in fall 2021. I'll be drawing upon my ten years of film, stage, and television experience to help produce all of the live stage recording originals on the network, ranging from Broadway productions and concerts, to stand up comedy. Looking back, I'm incredibly glad I didn't give up and that I fought through my debilitating depression. When I was at the darkest point in my life, I never thought that things could turn around for me. I'm thankful for my family and friends who helped me to understand that I'm in control of my life, my choices, and the realization of my dreams. I've now come to know that while there may be low points along the way, they're only temporary."

You can listen to Christian John Thomas' new single LOST IN THE WAVES on iTunes, Amazon Music, and other popular music streaming services. Christian's stirring new music video for LOST IN THE WAVES can be viewed on YouTube and at christianjohnthomas.com, his official artist website.

Contact:

John E. Thomas

[email protected]

Phone: 310-620-7809 ext. 21

SOURCE Christian John Thomas

Related Links

https://www.christianjohnthomas.com/

