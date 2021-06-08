Vodka Market in the US to grow by 55.38 million liters|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

The vodka market in the US will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Vodka Market In US Participants:

Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV offers key products under the brand name Redd Rose.

Bacardi Ltd.

Bacardi Ltd. offers key products under the brand name GREY GOOSE.

Becle SAB de CV

Becle SAB de CV offers key products under the brand name Three Olives.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE!

Vodka Market In US 2020-2024: Segmentation

The vodka market in the US is segmented as below:

Distribution channel

On-trade



Off-trade

Product

Unflavored



Flavored

Price

Premium



Value

The vodka market in the US is driven by the increasing prominence of private-label brands. In addition, the growth of the organized retail sector is expected to trigger the vodka market in the US toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the vodka market in the US, Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45942

Related Report on Consumer Staples Include:

Craft Beer Market in Europe- The craft beer market in Europe is segmented by product (IPA-based craft beer, seasonal-based craft beer, pale ale-based craft beer, amber ale-based craft beer, and others), distribution channel (off-trade and on-trade), and geography (Germany, UK, Poland, Russian Federation, and Rest of Europe).

Global Low-Alcohol Beer Market- The low-alcohol beer market is segmented by distribution channel (off trade and on trade) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA).

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

