VoiceCon - A one-day state of the union on Voice and Digital Audio comes to the IAC Building in New York City on May 22nd, 2018

"VaynerMedia's success is predicated on our ability to understand consumer behavior," shared Gary Vaynerchuk, CEO of VaynerX. "For me, the emergence of voice feels like the early days of social media. We've developed VoiceCon and the Tech Tour to educate marketers on the next frontier. I'm super pumped and excited for VoiceCon and to see how marketers will leverage this knowledge."

The conference is being programmed by Kim Garcia, SVP of VaynerExperience; "VoiceCon is grounded in utility for attendees," said Garcia. "We're bullish about the opportunities in conversational AI and published audio and want to bring together leaders in the space to educate marketers on how to best utilize this emerging marketing channel. We're excited by the initial response from attendees and partners and can't wait to bring it to life."

Speakers for the event include industry veterans such as; Kristin Lemkau (CMO, JPMorgan Chase), Danny Bernstein (Managing Director, Global Product Partnerships, Google), David Isbitski (Chief Evangelist, Amazon Alexa and Echo), Jay Shetty (Host, Storyteller, Viral Video Creator), Gina Garrubbo (President and CEO, National Public Media), Ann Rosenberg (SVP and Head of Global SAP Next-Gen), Phillip Hunter (VP Product, Pulse Labs), Devin Nagy (Director, Technology and Emerging Platforms, Diageo), Ryan MacInnis (Director of Marketing, Voysis), Lindsay Stein (Editor, Campaign U.S.), and Kerry Flynn (Tech Reporter, Mashable). Gary Vaynerchuk (CEO, VaynerX) will give the opening keynote.

The day of programming will conclude with a happy hour hosted by Gary Vaynerchuk. The happy hour will include specialty cocktails with Diageo products and the ability to interact with Diageo's new Happy Hour Alexa Skill, which attendees can use to get great drink recipes, find nearby bars, and hear a cheers that perfectly suits the moment.

On May 23 the VoiceCon Tech Tour will take attendees to top tech incubators and creative test spaces throughout New York City. The tour will consist of workshops, beta testing and discussions with leaders who will directly impact this landscape in the coming years. Tech Tour stops include betaworks Studios, the SAP Leonardo Center, and AT&T AdWorks Lab, with more to be announced.

Tickets for VoiceCon and the Tech Tour are available for purchase now at VoiceCon.co

About VaynerExperience: VaynerExperience, launched in 2017, is the live events and brand partnerships division of VaynerMedia.. We specialize in finding underpriced attention, understanding emerging trends, and capitalizing on cultural moments through owned-and-operated events (including VoiceCon and Agent2021), built-for-social experiences and B2B activations at industry conferences.

About VaynerMedia: VaynerMedia is a full-service digital agency built for the now. We partner with clients to drive their business outcomes with best-in-class modern video production, media planning & distribution, influencer marketing, Google & Alexa voice services, and everything in between.

