Voicemail Solutions Provider VoApps Appoints New President

"Paul has been a critical part of VoApps' evolution and growth," said Paul Iaffaldano, chief investment officer at venture capital firm BIP Capital and a board member at VoApps. "He has a proven track record of growing companies and increasing their value by building strong teams and expanding into new markets. This experience, combined with his strong sales and operational background, make Paul uniquely qualified to lead VoApps successfully into the future."

"I'm honored and grateful for the opportunity to lead VoApps into its next stage of expansion and growth," said Gies. "In an industry governed by regulatory hurdles and strong competitive pressure, VoApps offers innovative, high ROI solutions that help our customers expand their reach and increase efficiency. I'm excited to expand the technology that will help our industry innovate."

Gies offers over 25 years of entrepreneurial, operational and sales leadership experience. Most recently, he served VoApps as senior vice president of Sales. Gies has helped to guide VoApps since its graduation from Georgia Tech's Advanced Technology Development Center (ATDC) program, increasing revenue by over 500 percent during that timeframe. Prior to VoApps, Gies led the business development arm at Cbeyond and also led sales and product management teams at Earthlink and Motorola.

About VoApps

VoApps is an Atlanta-based technology company that provides innovative voicemail solutions to help businesses reach mobile voicemail boxes efficiently and easily, with consideration and compliance built-in. VoApps owns and operates patented solutions that optimize collections and call center efficiency via its flagship service, DirectDrop Voicemail. DirectDrop Voicemail delivers a voice message directly to a consumer's voicemail server – without dialing or calling the phone in question – allowing call centers to respond to inbound follow-up calls based on the message delivered. VoApps was incubated at Georgia Tech's Advanced Technology Development Center and partly funded by the State of Georgia. In 2015, VoApps was named one of the Top 40 Most Innovative Companies in Georgia, recognized for its innovation, financial impact and efforts to spread the state's technology efforts throughout the United States and globally. Over 100 million messages have been successfully delivered to mobile users via the patented VoApps platform. For more information, visit www.voapps.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @VoApps.

Media Contacts:

Kathy Berardi Todd Santa Maria kberardi@carabinercomms.com todd@voapps.com 678.644.4122 470.809.6579

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/voicemail-solutions-provider-voapps-appoints-new-president-300636062.html

SOURCE VoApps

Related Links

http://www.voapps.com

