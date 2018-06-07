VOLT Smart Yarns To Exhibit At WEAR 2018 Smart Fabrics Conference

"WEAR 2018 features some of the biggest names in the technology and smart textile spaces that come together to discuss the future of wearable technology, a future that VOLT Smart Yarns is actively creating with new yarn capabilities and partnerships," said Matt Kolmes, CEO of VOLT Smart Yarns. "Part of the challenge of creating smart fabrics has been bridging the divide between fabrics and technology, a specific focus of the conference this year. At VOLT Smart Yarns we have come up with a connection solution to our proprietary yarn technology that I look forward to discussing with others in the industry."

A recent winner of the International Fabric Association International ("IFAI") Show Stopper award, VOLT Smart Yarns has been gaining momentum in the smart fabrics industry due to its ability to deliver the only conductive yarn through four highly conductive insulated wires that can be used in commercialized sewing.

Most recently, VOLT Smart Yarns has partnered with Textile Instruments, using NASA sensor technology to create a whole new type of wearable sensory technology that doesn't require the use of batteries or electricity. Through the partnership, sensors can be easily added to existing fabrics or materials, for wireless health status monitoring. The partnership also capitalizes on a broad range of new use cases and business models. Together, VOLT Smart Yarns and Textile Instruments are able to make a textile sensor system that is scalable and ubiquitous in nature.

About Supreme Corporation

A leader in textiles, fiber and safety apparel technology, Supreme Corporation manufactures innovative specialty yarns and safety apparel. The privately-held, Hickory, NC-based company has held 185 patents in 60 countries and currently has 60 active patents in high-tech yarns and fabrics, with another 15 patents pending. Supreme is the inventor of cut resistant composite yarns and leads the way by investing heavily in R&D to constantly evolve and improve the performance of its products.

VOLT Smart Yarns is a new division of Supreme Corporation. Using exclusive and patented processes, Supreme engineers are able to create revolutionary highly-conductive custom Volt Smart Yarns with specific levels of conductivity, resistance, and strength. These Volt Smart Yarns harness the power of highly conductive copper wires to deliver yarns and sewing threads that are poised to change the world and what is possible in Smart Textiles.

For more information, please visit www.supremecorporation.com.

