VoLTE Ecosystem Market (Voice over LTE) 2018 - 2030 Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts

ReportsnReports.com adds The VoLTE (Voice over LTE) Ecosystem Market 2018 - 2030 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts in IT & Telecommunication research library. VoLTE (Voice over LTE) technology allows a voice call to be placed over an LTE network, enabling mobile operators to reduce reliance on legacy circuit-switched networks. Powered by IMS (IP Multimedia Subsystem) architecture, VoLTE brings a host of benefits to operators ranging from the ability to refarm legacy 2G and 3G spectrum to offering their subscribers a differentiated service experience through capabilities such as HD voice and video telephony. Report available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1451903-the-volte-voice-over-lte-ecosystem-2018-2030-opportunities-challenges-strategies-forecasts.html

First deployed by South Korean operators in 2012, VoLTE is continuing to gain momentum globally. As of Q2'2018, more than 140 mobile operators have commercially launched VoLTE services, and several roaming and interoperability agreements are already in place.

SNS Telecom & IT estimates that VoLTE service revenue will grow at a CAGR of approximately 30% between 2018 and 2021. By the end of 2021, VoLTE subscriptions will account for more than $280 Billion in annual service revenue. Although traditional voice services will constitute a major proportion of this figure, more than 16% of the revenue will be driven by voice based IoT applications, video calling and supplementary services.

The "VoLTE (Voice over LTE) Ecosystem Market: 2018 - 2030 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts" report presents an in-depth assessment of the VoLTE ecosystem including market drivers, challenges, enabling technologies, applications, key trends, standardization, regulatory landscape, mobile operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for VoLTE-capable device shipments, subscriptions, service revenue and infrastructure investments from 2018 till 2030. The forecasts cover 14 submarkets and 6 regions.

The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report.

Topics Covered

The report covers the following topics:

VoLTE ecosystem

Market drivers and barriers

VoLTE infrastructure, devices, roaming and interconnection technology

Case studies of over 20 commercial VoLTE deployments

OTT mobile voice and video services

Complimentary technologies including Wi-Fi calling, RCS and WebRTC

Vertical market opportunities including voice based IoT applications and MCPTT (Mission Critical Push-to-Talk) voice services

VoLTE services over MVNO networks

Service assurance platforms for VoLTE

Regulatory landscape, collaborative initiatives and standardization

Industry roadmap and value chain

Profiles and strategies of more than 100 leading ecosystem players including device OEMs, VoLTE solution providers and mobile operators

Strategic recommendations for VoLTE solution providers and mobile operators

Market analysis and forecasts from 2018 till 2030

Forecast Segmentation

VoLTE subscription, service revenue, device and infrastructure revenue forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:

VoLTE-Capable Devices

Handsets

Smartphones & Phablets

Feature Phones

Smartwatches & Wearables

Tablets, CPEs & Other Devices

IoT Modules

VoLTE Subscriptions & Services

Voice Telephony

Video & Supplementary Services

Voice Based IoT Applications

VoLTE Infrastructure

CSCF (Call Session Control Function) Servers

SBCs (Session Border Controllers)

VoLTE Application Servers

Other IMS Elements (HSS, BGCF, MGCF & MRF)

VoLTE-Capable Policy Control Solutions

Regional Markets

Asia Pacific

Eastern Europe

Latin & Central America

Middle East & Africa

& North America

Western Europe

Key Questions Answered

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

How big is the VoLTE opportunity?

What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?

How is the ecosystem evolving by segment and region?

What will the market size be in 2021 and at what rate will it grow?

Which regions and countries will see the highest percentage of growth?

How will VoLTE-capable device shipments grow over time?

Who are the key market players and what are their strategies?

How can VoLTE help operators in reducing the flow of voice subscribers to OTT application providers?

What are the prospects of Wi-Fi calling, RCS and WebRTC?

What much will operators invest in VoLTE service assurance solutions?

How can mobile operators and MVNOs capitalize on VoLTE to drive revenue growth?

How can VoLTE help operators in reframing their 2G and 3G spectrum assets?

What is the status of international roaming and VoLTE-to-VoLTE interconnection agreements?

What strategies should VoLTE solution providers and mobile operators adopt to remain competitive?

