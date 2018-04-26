Volvo Scholarship for Research on Safe Autonomous Vehicles

Jonas Sjöberg is Professor of Mechatronics and Head of the Mechatronic research group. He has successfully developed the area electromobility, active safety and autonomous driving. Along with his research group at Chalmers, he has worked on system aspects, dimensioning, modelling and control both in the area of hybrid powertrains, and active and autonomous vehicles.

The scholarship will be presented by the Håkan Frisinger Foundation at a seminar on Tuesday May 29 from 13.00, at Chalmerska Huset, Gothenburg. Please, note that the seminar will be held in Swedish.

Håkan Frisinger was CEO of Volvo in 1983–1987, and Chairman of the Board in 1997-1999. The nomination of recipients of the Frisinger scholarship is conducted by the Chalmers University of Technology and Volvo Research and Educational Foundations (VREF). The decision about the scholarship is taken by the Board of the VREF.

26 March, 2018

