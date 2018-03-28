Wag! and Glamsquad Announce Partnership to Offer Dog Parents and their Pooches Matching Beauty Services

This partnership, bred out of each company's enthusiasm for convenient, on-demand services, will be launching city by city as the two partners offer new breed-based hairstyle looks. Starting in April, Glamsquad will begin to introduce each look, starting with the Poodle Pouf and the Off-Duty Dog 'Do. What could be better than a chic new style for you and your four-legged friend?

"We're taking the pup-parent relationship to another level. With so many breeds out there, we've created a variety of hair styles to match your dog's unique mane," said Glamsquad Creative Director, Giovanni Vaccaro. "We are excited to be able to connect with puppy parents and bring them even closer with their beloved pets through this partnership," CEO of Glamsquad, Amy Shecter added.

"We're happy to partner with another forward-thinking and dog-loving brand like Glamsquad," said Hilary Schneider, CEO of Wag!. "My two Black Russian Terriers, Sadie and Zoe, have the most incredible texture to their coats. I can't wait to be able to have a stylist match my hair to their manes perfectly."

Wag!, the on-demand dog walking app with service available 24 hours a day, was founded in 2015, launching in Los Angeles and New York City, before expanding to more than 100 cities nationwide. Sales for all pet products and services totaled $109 billion globally in 2017, proving that modern pup parents are willing to dig deep to pamper their pooches.

Wag! and Glamsquad just released the first two looks of the new doggy 'do service, available here. The partnership will continue to add more breed-specific looks as the collaboration expands.

About Wag!

Founded in January 2015, Wag! is an on-demand mobile app that gives dog owners more flexibility to manage everyday life. It gives instant access to experienced and trustworthy dog walkers in owners' local communities that they can book at their convenience. Walks last 30 or 60 minutes and walkers are available 24/7. Wag! walks are insured and bonded and every walker has passed a thorough vetting process before being invited to walk dogs on the platform. Wag! is a proud sponsor of Rescue Bank and donates proceeds from every Wag! walk to supply meals to shelter dogs nationwide. Wag! also partners directly with local shelters in Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York City.

About Glamsquad

GLAMSQUAD is the market leader in the growing beauty service industry, serving thousands of clients weekly in New York, Los Angeles, Miami and Washington DC. Our mission is to empower every woman to experience beauty on her own terms with hair, makeup and nail services, anytime, anywhere. Our talented team of hair stylists, makeup artists and nail technicians is meticulously selected and curated to guarantee consistent, high quality results and a superior experience every time. With personalized, one-on-one consultations and a signature range of inspirational looks, GLAMSQUAD helps women look and feel their best. We believe that when you feel amazing, you can make amazing things happen!



GLAMSQUAD services are easily booked through the GLAMSQUAD app or website. Simply select a service, choose a date and time, provide your location and enjoy the convenience, confidence and quality of GLAMSQUAD hair, makeup or nail services. For more information about GLAMSQUAD, please visit www.glamsquad.com.

While this concept isn't so far-fetched, it unfortunately won't be available to book on April 1st- we may be pulling your hind leg.

