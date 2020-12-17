Wagmo Announces Partnership with California Pet Pharmacy and a New Perk Program Exclusively for Members

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wagmo, a tech-first pet insurance company built with new pet parents in mind, today announced a first of its kind partnership with California Pet Pharmacy (CPP) to provide nationwide access to the best possible prices on flea, tick and heartworm medication for Wagmo customers. This benefit is available to customers as part of the Wagmo Perk Program, which was recently introduced to add joy into pet insurance by giving all members exclusive access to hand-picked perks they can't find anywhere else.

This is a first of its kind partnership in the veterinary space where a pet insurance company comes together with a pet pharmacy to better serve pet parents. Wagmo selected CPP as it strictly focuses on providing veterinary pharmacy services through a robust and efficient platform. This partnership has allowed Wagmo to push forward positive pet parent experiences, all while lowering costs on expensive medications.

"Wagmo's unique approach to pet health and wellness benefits pet parents from the start of their pet's life journey," said Dr. Jay Lalli DVM, veterinarian and founder of California Pet Pharmacy. "From grooming to dental cleanings, Wagmo helps pet parents alleviate costs of maintaining their pet's health. By separating its wellness and insurance offerings, Wagmo is the one company that gives pet parents the flexibility to choose which plan is most suitable for their needs. As veterinary healthcare evolves, Wagmo's wellness and insurance platforms will help veterinarians continue to position the highest level of care for their patients."

Access to discounts through CPP is just one of the benefits now available to Wagmo members as part of the perk program. By curating a network of premium brands, Wagmo is able to bring exclusive products and services to pet parents at a discounted rate. Currently the perk program hosts partnerships with BarkBox, GoodPup and other premium brands, giving members access to products and services ranging from virtual dog trainers, pet portrait artists, premium toys, and now a pet pharmacy. Wagmo introduces new partners regularly, and members can access these exclusive perks directly through their Wagmo dashboard.

As a company that understands how all-consuming and expensive pet parenting can be, Wagmo CEO Christie Horvath introduced the perk program to give members something extra. The program supports pet parents in all facets of pet ownership – from training, to preventative care, to fun and joyful moments.

"Our goal is to transform pet insurance by bringing additional value – and joy – to pet parents beyond paying for vet bills. We know there's more to caring for a pet than bringing them to the vet when they're sick, and our Wagmo Perk Program acknowledges and supports pet parents throughout that journey," said Christie Horvath CEO of Wagmo. "We are thrilled to add the California Pet Pharmacy to our Wagmo Perk Program, helping us in our mission to fully support new pet parents as they navigate the costs associated with raising their new best friends."

California Pet Pharmacy is white coat veterinary pharmacy licensed to dispense medications in ALL 50 states and holds Safe.Pharmacy accreditation from National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP). Founded in 2010 by veterinarian, Dr. Jay Lalli DVM, CPP's mission is to lower the cost of prescription medications for pet parents and improve compliance to maintain healthy and happy pets.

Wagmo Wellness plans begin at $20 per month. Insurance plans start as low as $9 for cats and $13 per month for dogs and vary based on your pet's age, breed, and zip code.

For more information about how to access Wagmo's Wellness and Insurance products, please visit www.wagmo.io

About Wagmo

Wagmo is a tech-first pet insurance company, built with new pet parents in mind. Wagmo's wellness and insurance plans empower pet owners to get the care they need for their pets, when they need it the most. From grooming to essential care, cancer treatments and emergencies, Wagmo alleviates the financial stress of routine and emergency pet care, without having to compromise. The company was founded in 2017 by Christie Horvath and Ali Foxworth and is headquartered in NY. To learn more about Wagmo, please visit: www.wagmo.io

