Walker & Dunlop Adds Top Investment Sales Team in Boston

Managing Directors Michael Coyne and Travis D'Amato join Walker & Dunlop from Jones Lang LaSalle ("JLL"), where they led the multifamily Capital Markets presence in the New England region. While at JLL, they originated approximately $3 billion worth of sales, financing, and equity placements.

"We are thrilled to welcome this extraordinary team of investment sales professionals to Walker & Dunlop," commented Kris Mikkelsen, chief operating officer and managing director of Walker & Dunlop Investment Sales. "Michael and Travis are highly regarded by large owners of commercial real estate and have the client base, track record, and personal character to be wonderful additions to the Walker & Dunlop team."

This new team expands the company's multifamily investment sales practice into five new states, including Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, growing the firm's market reach in terms of states licensed to do business by 38 percent. In 2017, Walker & Dunlop's multifamily-focused investment sales business grew volumes by 18 percent, to $3 billion. Overall, Walker & Dunlop generated $28 billion in total transaction volume in 2017, finishing the year with 7.3 percent market share in total multifamily lending within the United States.

