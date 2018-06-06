Walker & Dunlop Grows Investment Sales Team with New Hire

Managing Director Brian Moulder commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Bobby to the Walker & Dunlop team! We are focused on continuing to expand Walker & Dunlop's investment sales presence with the goal to grow our annual investment sales volume to $8 to $10 billion over the next three years. Adding talented brokers like Bobby is an important component of our future growth. The multifamily transaction activity in Florida is incredibly robust, and Bobby's knowledge of the market, established client base, and track record of client service will benefit us in capturing additional market share throughout the state."

Prior to joining Walker & Dunlop, Mr. Gatling was a first vice president at CBRE, Inc. He began his career in the commercial real estate industry with Newmark Grubb Knight Frank in 2005. Since then, he has received many accolades for his exceptional brokerage performance, including CoStar's "Power Broker of the Year" and NAIOP's "Broker of the Year."

In 2017, the broader multifamily investment sales market saw a year-over-year decline in transaction volume from 2016, while Walker & Dunlop grew its investment sales volume by 18%. To learn more about Walker & Dunlop Investment Sales and our most recent transactions, visit our website.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate services and finance companies in the United States providing financing and investment sales to owners of multifamily and commercial properties. Walker & Dunlop, which is included in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, has over 650 professionals in 29 offices across the nation with an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

