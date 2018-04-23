Walker & Dunlop Hires Capital Markets Professionals in Philadelphia

The team is led by experienced professionals John Banas and Kristopher Wood, who both join Walker & Dunlop as Senior Vice Presidents and Managing Directors. Additional team members include Vice President Chad Levitt, Assistant Vice Presidents Gareth Hissong, Martin Duval, and Tom Hemcher, and Analyst Adam Rudman. The team will be responsible for sourcing and structuring permanent, bridge, and construction loans for all commercial real estate asset classes.

"We are excited to welcome this talented group of Capital Markets professionals to Walker & Dunlop and to establish a presence in an important market like Philadelphia," said Walker & Dunlop Capital Markets Chief Production Officer, Bill Wein. "This team has an impressive track record of successfully securing commercial debt and equity financing for a wide array of property types, and I am confident they will add considerable value across our platform."

Messrs. Banas, Wood, Levitt, Hissong, Hemcher, and Duval join Walker & Dunlop from Colliers International, where they were responsible for sourcing debt and equity financing for property types including multifamily, office, industrial, retail, student and seniors housing, and hospitality. Collectively, the team has closed more than $3.3 billion in transaction volume throughout their careers.

The addition of a presence in Philadelphia increases the Company's national footprint to 29 offices across the United States. From 2014 to 2017, Walker & Dunlop grew its brokered loan originations at a compound annual rate of 28 percent. This dramatic growth has largely been due to the Company's successful hiring and integration of talented bankers and brokers throughout the United States. To learn more about Walker & Dunlop's diverse financing options, visit our website.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate services and finance companies in the United States providing financing and investment sales to owners of multifamily and commercial properties. Walker & Dunlop, which is included in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, has over 650 professionals in 29 offices across the nation with an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

