Wall Street Journal reports law firm having trouble distributing $61 million

The Wall Street Journal highlighted the dilemma in an April 15, 2018, front-page feature article. Bailey & Glasser LLP has been calling hundreds of people to tell them that they could receive a $2,400 to $30,000 payment (before reduction for attorneys' fees and expenses), but people simply don't believe them. Read the full Wall Street Journal article here.

"I do see the irony of a bunch of lawyers calling people who have been bombarded with telemarketing calls," John Barrett, Bailey & Glasser attorney, told the Wall Street Journal. He told the newspaper that many clients hang up when they get the call. "That's ridiculous," said one woman before hanging up.

The man who received the most unwanted calls — Keith Skriver from Arizona, who stands to receive up to $30,000 — was skeptical when he got a voicemail from Barrett. "When anybody tells you something, you're going to win, or whatever…you treat it with care these days," Skriver told the newspaper. "Not like in the old days."

After speaking with an attorney friend who researched the case and the verdict, Skriver responded and signed up.

There were 51,119 calls at issue in the case and 18,066 people are eligible for a payment if the verdict survives an appeal planned by Dish. So, if you recently received a call or voicemail from Bailey & Glasser LLP, call them back or file a claim at www.DishClassAction.com by June 18, 2018. Payment Forms are also available for download at www.DishClassAction.com or by calling 1-800-331-5763.

The case is Krakauer v. DISH Network, L.L.C., No. 1:14-CV-333. It was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina.

Questions? Visit www.DishClassAction.com or www.baileyglasser.com or call 1-800-331-5763.

