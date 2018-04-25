Walmart And Safety 1st Unveil Made In America Stroller Produced From Recycled Car Seats

FOXBORO, Mass., April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Walmart, Inc. and Dorel Juvenile, a segment of Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) and one of the world's leading juvenile products manufacturers, today announced the launch of the Safety 1st RIVA Travel System – the first stroller made in the U.S.A from a special blend of recycled materials, including recycled Safety 1st car seats. The high-quality car seat and stroller combo launch exclusively at select Walmart stores and on Walmart.com this month.

Inspired by parent feedback and a mission to give back to its youngest users, Safety 1st spent years perfecting a stroller design concept that reduces landfill waste and allows families to feel good about what they buy without paying more. The RIVA Travel System is manufactured and assembled with American and imported parts, and is stored at the company's zero-landfill factory in Columbus, Indiana, which has been manufacturing car seats since 1978.

"Made in the U.S.A. is a simple phrase that means a lot. As a leader in the car seat and stroller industry, it is very important for us to not only deliver on thoughtful, quality-made products that are still affordable, but to also bring manufacturing back to America," said Paul Powers, CEO and President at Dorel Juvenile USA. "With Walmart as a launch retailer for RIVA, we can fulfill our commitment to supporting American workers and also get a better stroller to parents faster, from our family to yours."

Made with comfort, style and convenience in mind, the RIVA Travel System features a lightweight design that is easy to use and store. Parents and babies alike will love the:

Incredibly lightweight stroller frame, weighing only 18 lbs.

Easy-off, machine-washable fabrics.

High-impact frame made from recycled materials, which is rigorously tested to ensure sturdiness and reliability.

American-made Safety 1 st onBoard® 35 FLX infant car seat with side-impact protection for children 4-35 lbs.

onBoard® 35 FLX infant car seat with side-impact protection for children 4-35 lbs. Generous storage basket and canopy with peek-a-boo window.

Two innovative parent cup holders that can double as viewable cell phone holders.

One-hand Lift-to-FoldTM closure that is compact, auto-locks, and stands on its own when folded.

"Our customers have told us that second to price, where products are made influences their purchase decisions," said Cindi Marsiglio, vice president, U.S. manufacturing, Walmart. "We are proud to offer parents a high-quality, eco-friendly stroller that creates jobs in communities across the United States. The RIVA Travel System makes sense for our customers, our communities and our company."

Over 30 years ago, Safety 1st was established as the brand leader in child safety with its little yellow BABY ON BOARD® sign and the first true collection of home safety products. On the journey towards sustainability, Safety 1st has made a significant investment in its Indiana facility, creating new jobs and a new production line with customized tools that help build every RIVA Travel System here in the U.S.

Based on data from Boston Consulting Group, it's estimated that one million new U.S. jobs will be created through Walmart's $250 billion Made in America initiative, including direct manufacturing job growth of approximately 250,000, and indirect job growth of approximately 750,000 in the support and service sectors.

About Dorel Juvenile

Dorel Juvenile, a segment of Dorel Industries, Inc. (TSX:DII.B,DII.A) is a world class juvenile products company. Dorel Juvenile's powerfully branded products include global juvenile brands Safety 1st, Quinny, Maxi-Cosi and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as Cosco, Bébé Confort and Infanti. Dorel Industries Inc. has annual sales of US$2.6 billion and employs approximately 10,000 people in facilities located in twenty-five countries worldwide. All over the world, We Care for Precious Life. This is the daily mission of our 7,000 employees across the globe. We Care, so parents can be reassured of an enjoyable time with their children. Dorel Juvenile's portfolio features a diversity of brands at various price points and innovative design, supported by excellent distribution channels. With products available in more than 100 countries, we help families live carefree lives by providing them with juvenile products that rank highest in consumer reviews.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, nearly 270 million customers and members visit our more than 11,700 stores under 65 banners in 28 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2018 revenue of $500.3 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting http://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at http://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/walmart.

