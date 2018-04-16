COCKEYSVILLE, Md., April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wanda L. Smith is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional in the field of Staffing in recognition of her role as Founder and CEO of Symphony Placements.

Founded since 2006, Symphony Placements is a full-service, comprehensive staffing and Human Resource Solutions company. Dedicated to meeting the needs of their clients, the staffing company is specialized in the areas of Accounting, Administrative, Computer Technology, Customer Service, Allied Health, Call Center, Legal, and Human Resources. With a knowledgeable team of professionals accruing over thirty years of consulting experience, the company "partners with clients to promote programs for retention and engagement of staffing employees." Additionally, the practice utilizes the latest innovations to assist their clients before and after the interviewing process.



Devoted to providing quality customer satisfaction, the staffing agency prides themselves on implementing, "time-saving, money-saving, flexibility makes us the best option for temporary staffing." Understanding the risks involved with the hiring process, Symphony Placements assumes all hiring responsibilities and finds candidate's best suited to meet the needs of the company. The staffing company takes on the responsibilities of recruiting, interviewing, assessing and hiring.



Amassing over thirty years of experience in the staffing industry, as CEO of Symphony Placements, Smith is specialized in management. Finding temporary employment for job seekers, Smith seeks out in finding solutions to better serve her clients. Symphony Placements has grown in the past eleven years from a local staffing provider to a national firm serving clients in call centers throughout the United States.



In recognition of her professional accolades, Smith has been recognized many times for her work in the field. In addition to being named a Finalist for Entrepreneur of the Year with Ernst & Young, Smith was recognized as one of the Top 100 MBA Companies in the Mid-Atlantic 5-State Area, a Bravo Winner, and was listed in the Inc. 5000 magazine for the past three years. Having been named Champion for the Children at Casey Cares, Smith sits on the Board of Directors.



When Smith is not working, she enjoys giving back to her community.



For more information, please visit www.symphonyplacements.com.

