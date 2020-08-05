WANdisco LiveData Migrator Achieves AWS Migration Competency Status

SAN RAMON, Calif., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WANdisco , the Live Data Company, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration Competency status. This designation recognizes that WANdisco LiveData Migrator provides a leading data lake migration and replication platform that ensures data consistency, accuracy, and accessibility across any environment, be it on-premises, hybrid (on-premises and cloud), hybrid cloud or multi-region. AWS customers looking to rapidly and successfully migrate their large-scale, on-premises Hadoop data lake into the cloud may now turn to WANdisco for an automated data migration and replication solution with zero business downtime. WANdisco LiveData Migrator is the only platform that allows production applications on-premise to continue to operate while data is migrating and under active change.

Achieving the AWS Migration Competency differentiates WANdisco as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success with specific focus on Technology for Data Migration. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS. WANdisco is one of the first ISVs invited into the new AWS Migration Competency program for the Workload Mobility for Data Migration category.

"WANdisco is proud to achieve AWS Migration Competency status," said David Richards, Chairman and CEO of WANdisco. "Data inconsistencies and downtime are unacceptable as enterprises modernize their business-critical, on-premises data lakes and applications by moving them to the cloud. WANdisco makes it easy to immediately migrate this data while minimizing IT resource involvement with automated migration capacities. Our team is dedicated to helping enterprises to accelerate their AWS analytics journey with the industry's most advanced cloud migration and replication platform, along with leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Most enterprises are well into their digital transformation journey, and cloud migration initiatives are a big part of it. WANdisco LiveData Migrator supports the key use cases for cloud migration and replication of business-critical data to take advantage of cloud economics, flexibility, tooling and machine learning-based cloud analytics capabilities.

These use cases include one-way migration, hybrid data estate, disaster recovery, backup and cloud burst. WANdisco solves for all migration scenarios and addresses concerns, delivering cloud migrations with zero downtime, ensuring data consistency while changes occur, and matching or exceeding the same data integrity levels once that data lands in Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3).

Having also been accepted into the AWS Migration Acceleration Program (MAP), WANdisco has demonstrated winning methodologies and a proven track record of delivering large-scale legacy migrations with the people, process and technology capabilities available to help AWS customers with large migrations. WANdisco allows customers to confidently complete terabyte to petabyte scale data lake migrations quickly, eliminating IT and consultant costs to manage what was once an onerous manual migration project. Customers get enhanced time to value and are now able to invest in machine learning cloud analytics and all of the other innovations available in AWS.

About WANdisco

WANdisco is the LiveData company. WANdisco solutions enable enterprises to create an environment where data is always available, accurate, and protected, creating a strong backbone for their IT infrastructure and a bedrock for running consistent, accurate machine learning applications. With zero downtime and zero data loss, WANdisco LiveData Cloud Services keep geographically dispersed data at any scale consistent between on-premises and cloud environments allowing businesses to operate seamlessly in a hybrid or multi-cloud environment. WANdisco has over a hundred customers and significant go-to-market partnerships with Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, Oracle, and others as well as OEM relationships with IBM and Alibaba. For more information on WANdisco, visit www.wandisco.com .

To learn more, please contact:

Josh Turner

Silicon Valley Communications

[email protected]

+1 (917) 231-0550

SOURCE WANdisco plc