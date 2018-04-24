WardsAuto Names Wards 10 Best Interiors for 2018

The 2018 winners (in alphabetical order):



Chevrolet Equinox

Hyundai Kona

Infiniti QX50

Kia Stinger

Lexus LS 500

Lincoln Navigator

Porsche Panamera

Ram 1500

Range Rover Velar

Toyota Camry

The WardsAuto judges were wowed by the advanced features of many of the nominees, from digital dials that perform multiple functions to an in-floor storage bin that can be used to both measure and preserve caught fish. Driver-assistance systems such as automated emergency braking and lane-keeping also continue improving and are increasingly available in affordable, mainstream vehicles, the WardsAuto judges found. Plus, the judges were amazed by the blazing colors on display in several of the winning vehicles.

"Thank you to all the interior designers who have been urging their bosses to take chances and try colors that are less predictable," WardsAuto Senior Content Director Drew Winter says. "We know a lot of consumers end up buying black, grey or beige interiors, but there are also a lot of shoppers who want more excitement. This year's class of winners will make those folks happy."

The 2018 Wards 10 Best Interiors will be honored in a special ceremony during the WardsAuto Interiors Conference on May 30 at Cobo Conference Center in Detroit. Winning vehicles will be on display. For more information about the day-long conference, visit http://autointeriors.com.

