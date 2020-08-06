Warehouse District Event Space Pivots to Offer Full-Service Micro-Weddings

PHOENIX, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Croft Downtown, a 17,500 square foot, centrally located event space, announced today that it will begin offering and scheduling Micro-Weddings, full-service ceremonies for limited guest counts, offered in two- or four-hour packages. The offerings are a response to a changing wedding and event landscape that emphasizes small-scale elegance and physical distancing.

"We recognize there are many couples who had planned to be married by the spring or planned to get married at some point in 2020 and now face uncertainty," said Angela Karp, owner of The Croft Downtown. "We have a beautiful event space and a talented production staff, which puts our capabilities in a unique position to offer couples a scaled-down, responsible, and proper ceremony with minimal lead time."

Both Micro-Wedding packages will cover the ceremony, officiant, space for approximately 10 guests*, professional event photographer, disk jockey services, use of the facility, and floral arrangements. The four-hour package will include decor and floral arrangements for a small reception, as well. The packages are both offered at flat rates, which enables rapid scheduling and realization. To start the process, interested couples can request more information by calling 602-462-9700 or visiting www.thecroftdowntown.com/phoenix-elopement-micro-weddings.

The venue is adhering to physical distancing recommendations, including mandating masks, issued by state and local health officials.

"This is an opportunity for us, as a venue and a production team, to take our expertise and respond to a peak wedding season that did not happen this spring," Karp added. "The couples who choose these offerings are still able to share their vows with those closest to them and will have some truly special memories in an uncertain time."

Couples will need to obtain a marriage license from the Maricopa County Clerk of the Superior Court before the date of their ceremony.

*Guest counts are subject to change due to government health officials' recommendations and guidelines.

About The Croft Downtown:

The industrial and versatile event space offers urban cement floors and wood trellised ceilings, paired with stylish and chic décor to create an elegant yet comfortable ambiance. This venue is equipped with an enchanting rustic ceremony area and a dedicated reception space. More information about the venue can be found at www.thecroftdowntown.com.

