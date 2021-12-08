Wasabi Market size to increase by USD 328.78 Mn | Driven by rising awareness about health benefits of wasabi | Technavio

Get detailed insights on the exact growth variance and future growth opportunities in the wasabi market by purchasing our full report.

Wasabi Market: Rising awareness about health benefits of wasabi to drive growth

Wasabi is rich in minerals such as calcium, iron, phosphorus, magnesium, sodium, potassium, and zinc that are essential for a balanced diet. It also contains vitamin C, riboflavin, thiamin, niacin, folate, vitamin A, and vitamin B6. These nutrients can have several anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory effects on the human body when consumed. Many such health benefits are encouraging consumers to include wasabi and its extracts in food preparations such as soups and noodles. The growing popularity of wasabi among consumers is encouraging vendors to introduce wasabi in the form of pills and dietary supplements. All these factors are fueling the growth of the global wasabi market.

According to Technavio, the growing demand for Japanese cuisine will have an accelerating effect on the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Japanese food is considered to have various health benefits. With the growing trend of healthy eating habits, the popularity of Japanese cuisine has grown significantly across the world. Wasabi is widely used as a flavoring ingredient in a wide range of Japanese dishes including sushi, sashimi, soba noodles, and others. Thus, with the rising demand for Japanese cuisine, the demand for wasabi is expected to accelerate during the forecast period.

"An increase in the number of new restaurants that serve sushi will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. However, the side effects of consuming wasabi might hamper the market growth", says an analyst at Technavio.

Wasabi Market: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio's research report analyzes the wasabi market by application (food and beverages and medical and nutraceuticals) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

By Application, the food and beverages segment will generate maximum revenue in the market over the forecast period. The increased use of wasabi in dietary supplements will be crucial in driving the market growth in the segment.

In terms of geography, the market will observe maximum growth in APAC. The region currently holds 735 of the global market share and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The rising demand for exotic foods coupled with increasing disposable incomes will fuel the growth of the wasabi market in APAC.

Wasabi Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.11% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 328.78 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.44 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 73% Key consumer countries Japan, US, China, UK, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Clearspring Ltd., Connors Greens LLC, Eden Foods Inc., Health Logics Laboratories Inc., KINJIRUSHI Co. Ltd., Oregon Coast Wasabi, Pacific Coast Wasabi Ltd., Real Wasabi LLC, S and B Foods Inc., and The Wasabi Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

