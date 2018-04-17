PORTLAND, Ore., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PayRange Inc., maker of the leading in-app mobile payment service for automated retail, announces that WASH Multifamily Laundry Systems (WASH) -- which has more than seven million people doing their laundry in a WASH laundry room every week in the U.S. and Canada -- has selected PayRange to be the technology provider of its mobile payment solution.

WASH Upgrades Common-Area Laundry Rooms with PayRange Mobile Payment

In an industry in which washers and dryers have been coin operated for 70 years, WASH is making a fundamental shift in how it does business. "Partnering with PayRange not only enables us for mobile payment, but it also serves as a platform to reimagine the customer journey," stated Gautam Roy, chief information officer of WASH. "WASH is committed to building one-of-a-kind experiences that benefit residents and property owners. We are leveraging best-in-class technology to power a fully mobile experience."

With the rise of convenient payment options, many consumers choose to walk around with no cash in their wallets and expect to make purchases just about anywhere – including the laundry room. With PayRange, WASH now offers a mobile payment solution that allows residents to pay for laundry through an app, making quarter counting a thing of the past. Coupons and rewards integrated into the app give additional reasons to reach for the phone to pay.

"Adding the convenience of mobile payment to our laundry rooms is a great way to improve resident satisfaction and foster loyalty," added Roy. "We are happy to report that we are already seeing an increase in laundry room usage from high-adoption properties. Plus, recent surveys of residents indicate their appreciation of the app's features."

With PayRange's turn-key Rapid Deployment Program, WASH will have a substantial number of locations upgraded to mobile pay before the end of this year.

"We're excited to partner with WASH," stated Jason Young, chief revenue officer at PayRange. "We love that WASH has a vision of a mobile experience that will benefit millions of consumers."

About PayRange:

PayRange provides the simplest, most accessible mobile payment and loyalty service for laundry, vending, amusement, and more. Once the free mobile app is download from the App Store or Google Play, Consumers swipe up to pay any coin-op machine accepting PayRange. With exclusive offers and funding options including all major cards and wallets (Apple Pay, Android Pay, and Masterpass) consumers pay with ease. Find out more at www.payrange.com.

About WASH Multifamily Laundry Systems:

WASH is a leader in technology-advanced, eco-friendly laundry room operations. Its best-in-class facilities management services can be found at apartment properties, condominiums, college and university residence halls, military bases and other multi-housing locations. WASH is a privately held company founded in 1947 and based in El Segundo, Calif., and operating in 20 U.S. states and all Canadian provinces.

