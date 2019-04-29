Washed Ashore: The Brand's First 100% Sustainable Collection

NEW YORK, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Washed Ashore announces the launch of their new logo and website to celebrate the first 100% sustainable collection, scheduled to go live on Thursday, May 16, 2019.

Inspired by her love for nature and its raw healing powers, Founder & Designer Larada Lamsam continues to put sustainability at the forefront of Washed Ashore's mission. For the first time, Washed Ashore will have an entirely sustainable collection. From the SCS certified recycled metals to the all-natural Japanese Akoya Keshis, Washed Ashore is changing the way consumers purchase delicate, pearl jewelry.

Washed Ashore sought to create a collection that was thoughtfully produced and transformed the product materials to meet these new standards. By eliminating gold filled entirely, Washed Ashore will be targeting a new demographic as 14k gold and sterling silver are the only guaranteed sustainably sourced metals. Washed Ashore exclusively uses Keshis in every design and has partnered with clean, eco-conscious suppliers to provide the purest Keshis on the market. This allowed Washed Ashore to access beautiful deadstock strands of Keshis that are over 30 years old.

The Ethereal collection is comprised of Washed Ashore's new signature hoop earrings, which will be offered in two varieties and three different size variations. Each hoop is detailed with a wave to emphasize Washed Ashore's clean sustainable materials and reflect their newly launched logo. Ethereal will consist of cult-favorite styles including necklaces, lariats, hand-chains, body chains, bracelets, anklets, and earrings. The Ethereal collection, like Washed Ashore's past collections, will all be crafted by hand out of their studio in Los Angeles.

"I'm so thrilled to have found the resources to create the collection I've been wanting most. My deep love and connection to the ocean is a large part of why we use treasures from the sea. Naturally taking steps to protect it only makes sense for the future of Washed Ashore."

- Larada Lamsam, Founder & Designer

The collection will be available on www.washedashore.co , retailing for $85 - $300 for Sterling Silver and $285 - $1,665 for Solid Gold.

About:

Washed Ashore is a boutique jewelry brand putting sustainable practices at the forefront of their mission. Based out of Los Angeles, Washed Ashore handcrafts quality, sustainable collections that bring an effortless beauty to any look. They will always strive towards a better future with their jewelry.

SOURCE Washed Ashore

Related Links

http://www.washedashore.co

