Washington Capitals Score 259 Goals and Connect Our Kids Scores $25,900 from the Burke & Herbert Bank Score's for Kids Program

Burke & Herbert teamed up with NBC Sports for the third year-in-a row to sponsor the Scores for Kids program. The bank selects young charities that benefit from financial support while in the launch phase.

"We are grateful to have been chosen by the amazing people at Burke & Herbert Bank," said co-founder and CEO Dr. Jennifer Jacobs. "The exposure Connect Our Kids received this year is unprecedented for our organization and the donation is incredibly helpful as we build revolutionary software that will identify permanent families for thousands of children nationwide."

Washington Capitals television announcers Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin joined representatives from Burke & Herbert Bank to present the check to Connect Our Kids after the Capitals' regular season final home game victory against the New Jersey Devils.

There are over 400,000 children in the foster care system in the United States and advanced technology is underutilized in the process of finding safe and loving homes. For more information on how you can help Connect Our Kids, please visit ConnectOurKids.org.

