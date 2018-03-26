Washington D.C. Area's Largest Addiction Treatment Center to Educate Community Leaders on how to Fight the Drug Epidemic

RCA uses a neighborhood-based approach that is founded on research data indicating patients who enter into treatment and remain closely connected to their family or support networks are more likely to complete the full course of treatment and be successful in their recovery.

The family and community education event will be open to the public and will include 10-minute presentations from experts in addiction treatment, followed by a panel discussion and questions-and-answers.

Speakers include:

Dr. Deni Carise , Chief Scientific Officer, Recovery Centers of America

, Chief Scientific Officer, Recovery Centers of America Trish Caldwell , Director of Family Services, Recovery Centers of America

, Director of Family Services, Recovery Centers of America Dr. Richard Ferraro , Medical Director of the ER, University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center

, Medical Director of the ER, Charles Regional Medical Center Representative from the Charles County Sheriff's Office

On the heels of recent news about the center opening and buzz about the event on social media, a large turnout is expected. Patients of the center and family members as well as representatives from the recovery community and stakeholders in Charles County, MD will attend the event.

This event is free and open to the public. Food will be served to the community at no cost. Prospective patients and their families as well as the community at large are encouraged to add their voice to the conversation.



For more information or to attend the event, visit the Facebook page or email: Scott Weisenberger Vice President of Clinical Services at: sweisenberger@recoverycoa.com.

At full capacity, RCA's Waldorf center will treat about 2,500 patients per year, employ over 200 people, generating positive economic and health benefits for Charles County and the greater Washington, D.C. market.

According to SAMHSA, the government agency working to improve treatment services, the number of people living in the Waldorf area who will need treatment by 2019 will be 960,700, up from 874,960 in 2014, almost a 10% increase. The D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner reports 246 opioid-related deaths in 2017 alone, the highest number in any single year.

In communities throughout Massachusetts to New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland, RCA has established itself as a community resource for families struggling to find accessible and affordable, quality care.

Waldorf location provides space to community partners including access to space suitable for public training, meeting rooms for 12-step meetings, family support groups and a variety of professional education programs for Charles County.

For more information, visit www.RecoveryCentersofAmerica.com or call 1-800-RECOVERY.

